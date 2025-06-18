403
Israel Shows Disinterest in Russian Mediation
(MENAFN) Israel has not yet expressed any willingness to resolve the conflict it triggered with Iran through peaceful means, despite Moscow’s proposal to broker discussions between the two states, according to Kremlin representative Dmitry Peskov.
Speaking about the recent exchange of destructive assaults between Tehran and Tel Aviv, Peskov raised concerns about what he labeled as a “galloping escalation.”
“The situation is continuing to escalate rapidly. The level of unpredictability is absolute,” he told the press on Tuesday.
He stressed the necessity for both parties to demonstrate “maximum restraint” in order to avoid the confrontation descending further into chaos.
Peskov reiterated that Moscow remains prepared to assist in fostering a diplomatic outcome.
“President [Vladimir] Putin said that Russia would be ready to provide such mediation services,” Peskov stated.
“At present, we see reluctance, at least on the part of Israel, to seek any kind of mediating services or to move onto a peace track.”
