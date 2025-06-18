403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russian army reacts against Kiev’s ‘terrorism’
(MENAFN) The Russian military announced it carried out extensive overnight strikes against Ukrainian defense industry sites using drones and long-range precision weapons. These attacks followed recent “terrorist acts” by Kiev, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry.
Ukrainian officials reported multiple missile and drone attacks early Friday across several cities, including the capital Kiev, Lviv, and Lutsk. The barrage involved air-, sea-, and land-launched missiles along with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).
Last week, Ukraine destroyed railway bridges inside Russia, causing derailments of civilian and freight trains that killed at least seven people and injured over 120. Additionally, Kiev launched a coordinated drone strike on several Russian airbases, targeting long-range nuclear-capable bombers in Russia’s north and far east. Moscow claimed most drones were intercepted, and while some aircraft were damaged, none were destroyed.
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the overnight strikes targeted design bureaus, defense manufacturing and repair plants, drone assembly workshops, flight training centers, and arms warehouses. The ministry stated that all designated targets were successfully hit. This was reportedly the sixth combined strike on Ukraine’s military infrastructure since May 31.
In recent days, Russian forces have attacked defense factories in Kiev, military airfields, drone production and storage sites, arms depots, and positions of Ukrainian troops and foreign mercenaries.
President Vladimir Putin condemned the railway sabotage as “undoubtedly a terrorist act” by what he called the “illegitimate Kiev regime,” which he claimed is “increasingly becoming a terrorist organization.” Putin informed US President Donald Trump in a recent phone call that Moscow “will have to respond” to attacks on its nuclear deterrent.
Ukrainian officials reported multiple missile and drone attacks early Friday across several cities, including the capital Kiev, Lviv, and Lutsk. The barrage involved air-, sea-, and land-launched missiles along with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).
Last week, Ukraine destroyed railway bridges inside Russia, causing derailments of civilian and freight trains that killed at least seven people and injured over 120. Additionally, Kiev launched a coordinated drone strike on several Russian airbases, targeting long-range nuclear-capable bombers in Russia’s north and far east. Moscow claimed most drones were intercepted, and while some aircraft were damaged, none were destroyed.
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the overnight strikes targeted design bureaus, defense manufacturing and repair plants, drone assembly workshops, flight training centers, and arms warehouses. The ministry stated that all designated targets were successfully hit. This was reportedly the sixth combined strike on Ukraine’s military infrastructure since May 31.
In recent days, Russian forces have attacked defense factories in Kiev, military airfields, drone production and storage sites, arms depots, and positions of Ukrainian troops and foreign mercenaries.
President Vladimir Putin condemned the railway sabotage as “undoubtedly a terrorist act” by what he called the “illegitimate Kiev regime,” which he claimed is “increasingly becoming a terrorist organization.” Putin informed US President Donald Trump in a recent phone call that Moscow “will have to respond” to attacks on its nuclear deterrent.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- FXIFYTM And Weforest Partner Again To Tackle Deforestation In 2025
- SBI VEN CAPITAL INVESTS €1 MILLION IN COLOSSUS DIGITAL's BRIDGE ROUND
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
CommentsNo comment