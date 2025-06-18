UAE: Man Jailed For Paying Sorceresses Dh30,000 To Win Back Wife's Love

The Fujairah Court of Appeal has upheld a six-month jail sentence against a man convicted of engaging in sorcery and violating the privacy of his wife and her family by sharing personal photos with an alleged "spiritual healer" via WhatsApp.

The case began when the wife filed a police report claiming her husband had used black magic on her, their children, and her relatives. She discovered this after a spiritual healer sent her photos and WhatsApp conversations proving the husband's involvement.

According to local news outlet Emarat Al Youm, the man admitted during questioning that he had searched online for someone to perform love spells to win back his wife. He found a woman living in another Arab country who promoted herself on social media as a specialist in "bringing back loved ones". He contacted her through WhatsApp and agreed to pay her Dh20,000. He also sent her personal photos of his wife, a video of himself, and both their phone numbers as part of the arrangement.

Later, the woman demanded an additional Dh25,000, which he refused to pay. She then threatened to expose him by sending the images and messages to his wife. Ignoring the threats, he turned to another sorcerer and paid Dh10,000. When that failed, he contacted a third woman who didn't ask for money, but before anything progressed, he was arrested by police.

The wife, who had already filed for divorce due to ongoing abuse and had left the marital home two months prior, said her suspicions were confirmed when a woman from outside the UAE contacted her, offering evidence of her husband's use of magic for a fee of Dh35,000. When the wife refused to pay without proof, the woman sent her photos, a video, and images of spells, which she submitted as evidence to authorities.

The Public Prosecution charged the man with four offenses: engaging in fraud and sorcery with unknown individuals (whose phone numbers were traced), endangering others, violating privacy by sending personal images via WhatsApp, and unlawfully possessing and sharing private materials. The case was classified as a misdemeanor under cybercrime and fraud laws.

The first court sentenced him to six months in prison and ordered the confiscation and destruction of the seized materials. He appealed the verdict, denying the charges in court. However, the appellate court rejected his denial, finding the original ruling was based on solid evidence and legal reasoning.

The appeal was dismissed, and the initial verdict of six months in jail and confiscation of all materials was officially upheld.