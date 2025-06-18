403
Zelenskyy Appeals to G7 Leaders to Escalate Pressure on Russia
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a passionate appeal on Tuesday to the G7 leaders, urging them to maintain and escalate pressure on Russia to halt its invasion of Ukraine.
He provided harrowing details about a major assault on Kyiv that occurred Monday, involving a staggering 440 drones and 32 missiles, some equipped with cluster warheads.
So far, the attack has claimed 15 lives and injured 131 people, with rescue teams still combing through debris to locate survivors.
Zelenskyy highlighted the critical role of Ukraine’s air defense systems, which were actively engaged nationwide, managing to intercept a significant portion of the incoming drones and missiles.
“This is thanks in large part to your countries, to those who are helping us with air defense systems and missiles for them,” Zelenskyy told the G7 summit in Canada. “This support is truly a matter of life and death. We must continue receiving air defense systems and missiles.”
The Ukrainian leader emphasized the urgent need to shift production of air defense equipment into Ukraine itself.
“This is not a luxury -- it is an urgent need to save lives, here and now.”
Zelenskyy also warned that Russia is not fighting alone, relying heavily on assistance from Iran and North Korea for both personnel and weaponry.
U.S. President Donald Trump, known for his favorable remarks about Russia, departed the summit prior to Zelenskyy’s speech. Still, Zelenskyy referenced America’s pivotal role and influence multiple times.
“Even if the American president now does not apply strong enough pressure on Russia, the truth is -- America still has the most global interests and the most allies. They will all need strong protection,” Zelenskyy stated.
The Ukrainian president asserted that Russia has rejected every diplomatic initiative aimed at ending the conflict. He argued diplomacy is failing, while economic sanctions are beginning to produce tangible effects.
“And it proves that those supporting new and stronger sanctions against Russia are absolutely right. I urge all of you, and I urge you to work with the United States, to enforce a strict price cap on Russian oil.”
Additionally, Zelenskyy appealed to the G7 leaders to sustain the $40 billion in aid Ukraine requires to continue its defense.
He concluded by underscoring Trump’s potential influence over Russian President Vladimir Putin to bring the war to a close.
“This war continues because of Russia. From the start it has been an unprovoked and criminal war of aggression,” he added.
