Air Raid Sirens Sound In Israel Town Home To Nuclear Site


2025-06-18 04:22:52
Jerusalem: Sirens sounded in parts of southern Israel on Tuesday, the military said, with the warnings of incoming Iranian missile fire also covering Dimona, a town that is home to a nuclear power plant.

The warnings follow several barrages earlier in the day, as Iran and Israel exchanged fire for a fifth straight day.

