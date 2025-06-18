Moody's Affirms Commercial Bank's Rating At 'A2' With Stable Outlook

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Moody's, a global credit rating agency, has affirmed Commercial Bank's long-term counterparty risk rating at“A2” and deposit rating at“A3” with a stable outlook.

According to Moody's, Commercial Bank's ratings reflect the agency's expectations that the Bank's capitalization will gradually increase, and liquidity will remain steady which will balance asset quality pressure.

The affirmation is attributed to several key strengths, including the very high likelihood of support from the Government of Qatar, strong profitability and efficiency, healthy liquidity, and solid capital buffers.

Joseph Abraham, Group Chief Executive Officer of Commercial Bank said:“Moody's affirmation underscores the strength and resilience of our business model. It reflects our prudent risk management, systematic execution of our five-year strategic plan, and our continued commitment to delivering sustainable value for our customers and stakeholders.”

In addition to Moody's latest ratings, Commercial Bank currently enjoys strong credit ratings from all the major agencies.

The Bank's long-term rating is rated A by Fitch, and A- by Standard & Poor's. Both ratings with a Stable Outlook.