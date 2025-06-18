Gold Prices Rise As Demand Grows
Singapore: Gold prices rose on Tuesday amid growing demand and increased investor interest for safe-haven assets.
Spot gold rose 0.4% at $3,396.67 an ounce after dropping more than 1% on Monday.
US gold futures were steady at $3,416.30.
Spot silver was up 0.3% at $36.41 per ounce, platinum rose 0.6% to $1,251.20, while palladium edged up 0.2% to $1,031.68.Read Also
-
EU countries back recycled plastic targets for cars
Why stablecoins are gaining popularity
Pakistan posts 1.81 bln USD current account surplus in July-May period
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- FXIFYTM And Weforest Partner Again To Tackle Deforestation In 2025
- SBI VEN CAPITAL INVESTS €1 MILLION IN COLOSSUS DIGITAL's BRIDGE ROUND
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
CommentsNo comment