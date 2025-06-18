Gold Prices Rise As Demand Grows

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Singapore: Gold prices rose on Tuesday amid growing demand and increased investor interest for safe-haven assets.

Spot gold rose 0.4% at $3,396.67 an ounce after dropping more than 1% on Monday.

US gold futures were steady at $3,416.30.

Spot silver was up 0.3% at $36.41 per ounce, platinum rose 0.6% to $1,251.20, while palladium edged up 0.2% to $1,031.68.



EU countries back recycled plastic targets for cars

Why stablecoins are gaining popularity Pakistan posts 1.81 bln USD current account surplus in July-May period

Read Also