South Korea, Japan Forge Cooperation with U.S.
(MENAFN) South Korea and Japan have committed to bolstering their collaborative efforts with the United States to address escalating geopolitical challenges, particularly those posed by North Korea, according to local reports on Wednesday.
This consensus was reached during a Tuesday meeting between South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, held on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada, as reported by a South Korean news agency.
Lee’s office issued a statement revealing, "They agreed to further develop trilateral cooperation among the Republic of Korea, the United States and Japan to respond to various regional geopolitical crises, including the North Korean issue, and to deepen bilateral cooperation between the Republic of Korea and Japan."
Historically, relations between South Korea and Japan have been fraught due to Japan’s colonial rule over the Korean Peninsula from 1910 to 1945. Diplomatic ties saw improvement during President Yoon Suk Yeol’s administration, which ended after his impeachment by South Korea’s National Assembly following the imposition of martial law last December.
A Japanese news agency quoted Prime Minister Ishiba expressing hope for strengthened ties: "I hope that collaboration and cooperation between Japan and South Korea will become a big driving force for the benefit of our region and the world."
In addition to his meeting with Ishiba, President Lee engaged in talks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, focusing on enhancing partnerships in defense, the arms industry, energy security, climate change, and artificial intelligence.
Further diplomatic discussions were held with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa, aimed at expanding economic collaboration.
This marked President Lee’s inaugural overseas visit and his first engagement with international leaders since assuming office on June 4.
