THE DENK COLLECTION EXPANDS: EMBRACE A PURE AND NATURAL LIFESTYLE

MILAN, MILAN, ITALY, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DENK Corner Sofa is the latest addition to the collection designed by AngelettiRuzza for YAAZ , the outdoor living brand that has successfully translated the outdoor lifestyle into indoor designs.

Made of teak wood and characterized by clean lines, ample volumes, and generous dimensions, the new corner sofa fits naturally into various architectural and living contexts, from contract to residential. The wide range of colors allows for a multitude of configurations and a deeper exploration of the available shades.

As with every YAAZ creation, the simplicity of the structure is enhanced by the interwoven backrests which, especially in sofas, combine different elements: wood, fabric, and ropes made from a yarn produced by the company that offers high protection from the sun and atmospheric agents.

The generous shapes and soft textures invite you to linger longer, placing the DENK Corner Sofa at the center of sincere conversations, quiet breaks, and long summer evenings. Beauty and serenity come together in a single corner.

