Ellis Martin Report: Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.'S (CNSX:BLLG) Rana Vig - Investors Are Seeking Producing Gold Companies

Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (CNSX:BLLG) (OTCMKTS:BLAGF) is preparing to commence full-scale underground gold production at its Dome Mountain Gold Project in British Columbia. With the final mining permit now secured, the company is targeting an annual production rate of approximately 15,000 ounces of gold, with operations expected to launch as early as July 2025.

In an exclusive interview with Ellis Martin on Money Talk Radio, CEO Rana Vig detailed the final preparations under way - including infrastructure completion, equipment readiness, staffing, and the installation of a water treatment facility, all scheduled for completion in the next three months. A toll milling agreement with Nikola Mining is also in place to facilitate efficient processing.

"This is an exciting and rare moment in Canadian mining," said Vig. "We are among just seven companies in the last decade to receive a full mining permit for a metallic mine in British Columbia. That alone puts us in elite company - and now we're ready to produce."

Vig, a veteran entrepreneur with over 35 years of business leadership experience, founded Blue Lagoon in 2019 with a vision to build a cash-flowing mining company. His track record includes successful exits and financings in both resource and cannabis ventures. After reviewing over 200 projects, Vig identified Dome Mountain as uniquely positioned for near-term production and long-term growth.

Blue Lagoon's current NI 43-101 resource estimate outlines approximately 218,000 ounces of gold. However, the company sees a clear path to expanding that to over 1 million ounces based on infill drilling and new exploration targets. Dome Mountain hosts 15 additional high-grade gold veins within a land package spanning 22,000 hectares - an area more than five times the size of Manhattan.

"Our initial mine plan is based on the current resource, but the upside here is extraordinary," said Vig. "We've already completed 50,000 meters of drilling and made additional discoveries. With cash flow imminent, we'll be able to fund further drilling without returning to the market."

Blue Lagoon recently won top honors at a Shark Tank-style pitch event during the one-to-one Mining Conference in New York City. Competing against exploration-stage companies in uranium, copper, and gold, Blue Lagoon stood out as the only near-term producer - drawing attention from investors eager for exposure to cash-generating assets.

"People are tired of dilution-heavy stories," noted Martin during the broadcast. "When I was asked which company was about to produce gold, Blue Lagoon was my first recommendation."

Gold prices continue to rise amid global economic uncertainty, positioning Blue Lagoon Resources at the forefront of a bullish commodity cycle. The company's strong grades - averaging 9 grams per tonne with 95% recovery at the mill - are expected to generate robust margins once production begins.

"This was five years in the making, and the timing couldn't be better," added Vig. "The stock is already one of the top performers in 2025, and we're just getting started."

