Ukraine reports huge Russian attacks overnight
(MENAFN) Ukrainian authorities say Russia launched a large-scale overnight assault involving drones and missiles against Kiev and multiple other cities. The Russian Defense Ministry has not yet commented on the reported attacks.
Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko said air defense systems engaged incoming threats across the capital and surrounding suburbs early Friday. Initially, he reported that debris had landed only on non-residential sites, but later updates confirmed at least four fatalities and 20 injuries.
Surveillance footage from the Kiev region allegedly shows a U.S.-supplied Patriot missile system attempting to intercept an incoming projectile with four interceptor launches, before possibly being struck.
Explosions were also reported in several other regions, including Ternopol, Lviv, Lutsk, and Kremenchug. Social media users posted multiple blurred videos of the aftermath, though locations and targets remain unverified.
While Moscow has not issued an official response, it typically states that its airstrikes focus on Ukrainian military infrastructure and blames Kiev for installing air defense systems in densely populated areas.
These strikes come shortly after Ukraine carried out drone attacks on several Russian airbases, targeting long-range bombers. Russia claimed most of the drones were intercepted and did not confirm any major losses.
Ukraine was also accused of carrying out sabotage operations on Russian railways last weekend, which resulted in at least seven civilian deaths and over 120 injuries. Moscow labeled these acts as terrorism.
Following these events, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned U.S. President Donald Trump during a recent phone call that Russia would respond to attacks on its nuclear deterrent. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that any retaliation would be decided by the military leadership at a time of their choosing.
