Natural Disaster Risk Strategic Intelligence Report 2025: Gallagher Re Identifies The Top Threats As Wildfires, Tropical Storms, Flooding And Droughts, And Earthquakes
Dublin, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Natural Disaster Risk" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Climate change and urban development are increasing the risk of natural disasters. 2024 was the third most costly for natural disasters in the last 45 years, according to Munich Re.
Key Highlights
- As shown by the chart on the right, global temperature anomalies over land and ocean have been increasing since 1860. Rising temperatures are driving climate change, which is increasing the intensity and frequency of extreme weather events. The most recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report from 2023 indicates that disasters fuelled by climate change have become more extreme more quickly than previously predicted. As weather patterns shift, places that did not experience certain hazards now have the weather systems to support them.
Scope
- This report covers wildfires, tropical storms, flooding and droughts, and earthquakes. Gallagher Re, the reinsurance company, calculated that these four hazards had been the four most costly hazards between 2014 and 2024. Other hazards not covered but which are also damaging to populations and industrial activity are extreme cold spells, volcanic eruptions, landslides, and extreme heat.
Reasons to Buy
- Natural disasters can be devastating for businesses. This report looks at the four main types of natural disasters, highlights their potential impacts, and assess how emerging technologies can be used to monitor and mitigate risk.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary An Introduction to Natural Disaster Risk Wildfires Tropical Storms Flooding and Droughts Earthquakes Navigating Natural Disaster Risk Glossary Further Reading Thematic Research Methodology
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- AIDash Allianz AP Moller-Maersk Black Swift Technologies BT Chubb Climate.ai Early Warning Labs EDF Engie Federato FedEx First Street Google Howden IBM ICEYE IEEE Intel ITIKI John Deere Korea Electric Power Microsoft Mighty Buildings MiT Munich Re National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Natural Hazards Research Australia Nespresso NTT Data Nvidia Orora Technologies Pacific Gas and Electric Pano Pepsico Previsico Rio Tinto Safehub SageSure Saildrone San Diego Gas and Electric Skanska Sky Alert Skyfora Southern California Edison Swiss Re Technosylva Tekever Tomorrow.io Toyota TSMC Verizon Waterplan Xcel Energy
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- FXIFYTM And Weforest Partner Again To Tackle Deforestation In 2025
- SBI VEN CAPITAL INVESTS €1 MILLION IN COLOSSUS DIGITAL's BRIDGE ROUND
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
CommentsNo comment