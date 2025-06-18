Natural Disaster Risk Strategic Intelligence Report 2025: Gallagher Re Identifies The Top Threats As Wildfires, Tropical Storms, Flooding And Droughts, And Earthquakes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Climate change and urbanization are escalating natural disaster risks. According to Munich Re, 2024 ranked third in costly disasters over 45 years. Rising global temperatures increase extreme weather, challenging areas previously unexposed. Gallagher Re identifies wildfires, storms, floods, and quakes as top hazards. Discover strategies for business resilience and emerging tech solutions.

Dublin, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Natural Disaster Risk" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Climate change and urban development are increasing the risk of natural disasters. 2024 was the third most costly for natural disasters in the last 45 years, according to Munich Re.

Key Highlights



As shown by the chart on the right, global temperature anomalies over land and ocean have been increasing since 1860. Rising temperatures are driving climate change, which is increasing the intensity and frequency of extreme weather events. The most recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report from 2023 indicates that disasters fuelled by climate change have become more extreme more quickly than previously predicted. As weather patterns shift, places that did not experience certain hazards now have the weather systems to support them.

Scope



This report covers wildfires, tropical storms, flooding and droughts, and earthquakes. Gallagher Re, the reinsurance company, calculated that these four hazards had been the four most costly hazards between 2014 and 2024. Other hazards not covered but which are also damaging to populations and industrial activity are extreme cold spells, volcanic eruptions, landslides, and extreme heat.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

An Introduction to Natural Disaster Risk

Wildfires

Tropical Storms

Flooding and Droughts

Earthquakes

Navigating Natural Disaster Risk

Glossary

Further Reading Thematic Research Methodology

