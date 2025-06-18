Precipitated Silica Market Forecast Report 2025-2030: Precipitated Silica Market To Reach USD 5.90 Billion By 2030 Amid Automotive Demand Surge

Dublin, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precipitated Silica Market by Application (Rubber, Food, Plastics, Battery Seperator, Others), End-Use Industry (Automobile, Cosmetics, ELectronics, Agriculture), Grade (Rubber, Food, Industrial, Cosmetic), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report delineates, segments, and forecasts the precipitated silica market based on grade, process, application, end-use industry, and region. It profiles key players, thoroughly analyzing their market share and core strengths, alongside monitoring competitive advancements such as expansions, agreements, and acquisitions.

The global precipitated silica market is projected to grow from USD 4.20 billion in 2024 to USD 5.90 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030. One of the significant drivers of the precipitated silica is a growing automotive market.

The development of the automotive sector has highly influenced the global market of precipitated silicas. Increased automobile production, especially in developing regions, raises demand for high-performance tires, requiring enhancing parameters in a wide application such as fuel efficiency, grip, and, most importantly, low rolling resistance often demanded of today's new eco-friendly tires.

By application, the rubber segment is predicted to be the largest in the precipitated silica market from 2024 to 2030. This segment's dominance stems from its significant application in tire production, industrial rubber products, and footwear. As the shift to fuel-efficient and eco-friendly tires accelerates, driven by regulations in Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific, precipitated silica is replacing carbon black as a reinforcing agent. The automotive industry, bolstered by increased vehicle production and the rise of EVs, further fuels demand. Moreover, industrial rubber applications are pivoting more towards precipitated silica for enhanced product durability and flexibility.

By grade, the rubber grade segment is forecasted to register the largest CAGR from 2024 to 2030. Its extensive application in tire manufacturing and industrial rubber use underscores this growth. The reinforcing capabilities of precipitated silica enhance the performance and durability of rubber products, making it integral to high-performance, eco-friendly tire manufacturing. Driven by automotive sector expansion, especially in the EV market, the shift towards low rolling resistance tires favoring efficiency and emission reductions is pronounced. Regulatory mandates promoting sustainable materials have spurred tire manufacturers to prioritize silica over carbon black.

Beyond tires, precipitated silica's utility in industrial rubber components, footwear soles, and conveyor systems is expanding due to its benefits in flexibility and wear resistance. With ongoing infrastructure development and industrial growth, the dominance of the rubber grade segment is set to continue.

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global precipitated silica market in 2024. This is attributed to the region's robust manufacturing capabilities, rapid industrialization, and escalating demand from key end-use sectors. Countries such as China, India, and Japan spearhead automotive production, driving demand for precipitated silica in tires that boost fuel efficiency and longevity. Additionally, growth in the region's pharmaceutical, personal care, and food sectors further propels demand for silica as a critical agent. The availability of cost-effective labor, raw materials, and favorable government policies have solidified Asia-Pacific as a leading silica hub. Stricter emission regulations contribute to the popularity of eco-friendly vehicle tires and stimulate market activity.

The precipitated silica market is dominated by players such as

Evonik Industries AG, QEMETICA, Solvay, Madhu Silica Pvt. Ltd., Oriental Silicas Corporation, W.R. Grace & Co, Tosoh Silica Corporation, Tata Chemicals Ltd., Anten Chemical Co., Ltd., PQ Corporation, IQE Group, Glassven C.A., Supersil Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd., MLA Group, Fuji Silysia Chemical Limited.

Key Insights:



Drivers: Rising demand from rubber and tire industries, growth in cosmetics and personal care sectors.

Restraints: Environmental and regulatory hurdles, health and safety concerns.

Opportunitie s: Growing processed and packaged food demand, expansion in the EV industry.

Challenges: Raw material supply volatility, competition from substitutes.

Innovation: Analysis of new products such as Circular Silica and ULTRASIL 7800 GR, alongside recent processing innovations.

Market Development: Identifying lucrative geographies, latest market innovations, and investment areas. Competitive Assessment: Evaluates market shares and strategies of leading players in the precipitated silica industry.



