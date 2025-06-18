Precipitated Silica Market Forecast Report 2025-2030: Precipitated Silica Market To Reach USD 5.90 Billion By 2030 Amid Automotive Demand Surge
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|254
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$4.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$5.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Increasing Demand from Rubber and Tire Industries Increased Agricultural Applications Expansion in Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry
- Volatility in Raw Material Supply Competition from Substitutes
- Increasing Demand for Processed and Packaged Foods Expansion in Electric Vehicle (EV) Market
Case Studies
- Precipitated Silica in Food Manufacturing
Technology Analysis
- Key Technology
- Wet Chemical Precipitation Process Surface Modification and Functionalization
- Green & Sustainable Silica Production from Biomass or Waste Materials Advanced Nanostructured Silica for High-Performance Applications
- High-Performance Rubber Compounding for Tire & Industrial Applications Silica-based Anti-Caking & Flow Improvement Technologies for Food & Agrochemicals
Company Profiles
- Evonik Industries AG Solvay Tata Chemicals Ltd. Qemetica W. R. Grace & Co Iqe Group Pq Corporation Tosoh Silica Corporation Madhu Silica Pvt. Ltd. Anten Chemical Co. Ltd. Oriental Silicas Corporation Glassven Ca Supersil Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd. Mla Group Fuji Silysia Chemical Ltd. Multisorb Sunshine Industries Jinsha Precipitated Silica Manufacturing Co. Ltd. Hisilco Regoj Chemical Industries Triveni Chemicals Durga Chemical Industries Kadvani Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
