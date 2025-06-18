Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Austria Furniture Market Outlook 2025-2026: In-Depth Profiles Of Top 45 Austrian Furniture Companies


2025-06-18 04:16:50
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover the future of the Austrian furniture market. This comprehensive report offers insights into market size, forecasts through 2026, and analysis by segments such as office and kitchen furniture. Explore profiles of 45 leading companies, trends, exports, and imports.

Dublin, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Austria Furniture Market Outlook 2025-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Austria Furniture Outlook analyses the Austrian furniture market with up-to-date furniture industry data and indicators: furniture market size, market forecasts up to 2026, production, consumption, imports and exports of furniture for the time series 2019-2024, data by segment (upholstered furniture, office furniture, kitchen furniture, other furniture), major trading partners, macroeconomic trends, furniture production system: structural statistics by number of enterprises, class of employment and value added.

Who are the top furniture companies in Austria?

For a selection of 45 major Austrian furniture companies, the report provides short profiles with information on activity, product portfolio, turnover range, workforce, email address and website.

Key Topics Covered:

Austria: Market at a Glance

  • Furniture Market Outline
  • Furniture Market Forecasts to 2026

Austria: Macro Data

  • Socio-Demographic Variables, Macroeconomic Trends, Historical Data and Forecasts

Austria: Furniture Consumption

  • Total Value 2019-2024
  • Furniture Consumption by Segment, by Product Origin

Austria: Furniture Imports

  • Total Value 2019-2024
  • Imports/Consumption Ratio by Segment
  • Origin of Furniture Imports
  • Detailed Tables for Imports by Product, by Country and Geographical Area of Origin

Austria: Furniture Production

  • Total Value 2019-2024
  • Furniture Production by Segment
  • The Furniture Manufacturing Productive System

Austria: Furniture Exports

  • Total Value 2019-2024
  • Exports/Production Ratio, Exports by Destination, by Product and by Geographical Area

Austria: Methodological Notes

Austria: Short Profile of Top Furniture Companies


For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

