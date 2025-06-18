Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
OpenAI Inks Pentagon Deal

OpenAI Inks Pentagon Deal


2025-06-18 04:16:30
(MENAFN) OpenAI, known for creating the ChatGPT language model, has landed a USD200 million agreement with the United States Department of Defense, the Pentagon revealed on Monday.

The organization stated that this initiative contributes to efforts aimed at “defend democracy” amid intensifying technological competition from China.

As per the declaration, the agreement commissions OpenAI to build “prototype frontier AI capabilities to address critical national security challenges in both warfighting and enterprise domains.”

The operations related to this project are expected to take place within the National Capital Region, encompassing Washington DC, with a target completion date of July 2026.

Although this is OpenAI’s first officially acknowledged contract with the DoD, the firm has previously engaged in national defense projects.

In December, OpenAI collaborated with defense firm Anduril Industries to create AI tools for anti-drone activities.

At that time, Anduril noted the joint effort aimed to use AI to “rapidly synthesize time-sensitive data, reduce the burden on human operators, and improve situational awareness.”

In a related move, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman joined other leaders from Silicon Valley and President Donald Trump in January to launch Project Stargate—an enormous USD500 billion initiative to enhance the country’s computing infrastructure in support of long-term artificial intelligence progress.

MENAFN18062025000045017167ID1109689048

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search