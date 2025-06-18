Qatar Museums Attends Art Basel 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Bern: Qatar Museums, represented by the Lusail Museum, is participating in Art Basel 2025 in Basel, Switzerland, which runs until June 22. More than 280 leading art galleries are participating, showcasing works by over 4,000 artists from around the world.

Qatar Museums opened its pavilion at the exhibition, featuring a number of international collections and artworks. Visitors can view the 3D architectural design of the future Lusail Museum, which will be located on Al Maha Island and serve as a cultural hub for the sustainable city of Lusail. The Qatari pavilion also features the Qatar Airways Lounge, offering visitors authentic Qatari cuisine blended with international flavors.

Elina Nuitinen, Head of Collections at Lusail Museum, part of Qatar Museums, said in remarks to QNA,“The Lusail Museum's pavilion at Art Basel showcases the future Al Maha Island and Qatar Museums' vision for it, which includes the Lusail Museum and an art museum.”

She noted that the Qatar pavilion at the exhibition includes four paintings from its Orientalist collection.

These works accurately reflect the traditions of Orientalist art by highlighting Islamic figures, buildings, and daily customs with a spirit of respect and artistic precision.