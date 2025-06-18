Andersen Consulting Continues Global Expansion With Addition Of Azurian Consulting

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Andersen Consulting bolsters its capabilities in business transformation, technology, and artificial intelligence through a Collaboration Agreement with Azurian Consulting.

Founded in 2012, Azurian Consulting provides a comprehensive suite of services including digital strategy transformation, data-driven strategy, business process optimization, and change management. Based in Latin America, Azurian Consulting serves clients in a wide range of industries such as finance, retail, consumer goods, and manufacturing.

“Collaborating with Andersen Consulting opens the door to new markets, enhances our ability to serve multinational clients, and gives our team access to global resources,” said Nicolás Dueñas, managing director of Azurian Consulting.“It represents a strong synergy that will allow us combine our regional insight with Andersen Consulting's global platform, strengthening our ability to provide clients with integrated, seamless solutions.”

“This collaboration reflects our continued investment in expanding our global consulting capabilities and reinforcing our presence in key markets,” Global Chairman and CEO of Andersen Mark L. Vorsatz said.“Our continued growth allows us to provide clients with high-impact solutions that not only address their current challenges, but position them for long-term success in a rapidly evolving global market.”

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global , delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 20,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 500 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.

