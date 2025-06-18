ZMR Launches Two AI-Powered Vapes At 2025 Dubai World Vape Show

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- ZMR teams is composed by people coming from different backgrounds, mainly the internet and Mobile phones, and of course, the vape industry.

ZMR integrates internet and AI-driven technology into our product design process, combining supply chain, branding, sales channels and users into one cohesive ecosystem, and eventually creating smart vaping products and the ultimate vaping experience for vape users around the world.

Headquartered in Shenzhen, we adopt a "country partners + local operations" strategy to deeply cultivate vape markets worldwide.

At the 2025 Dubai World Vape Show, ZMR will unveil two industry-leading AI-powered vaping devices:

1. The Cube: Features groundbreaking design as the world's first 3-in-1 system compatible with“Disposable, Refillable and CBD” pods.

2. The Motor: Adopts module system with a 2.4-inch touchscreen, offering large capacity customization through single-pod, dual-pods, multi-pods and open system configurations – significantly reducing users' long term expenses.

ZMR products integrate built-in AI-driven technology and self-developed app connectivity to enable:



Real-time monitor of battery level & e-liquid volume

Personalised vape modes (work, fun, spree)

Automatic pod type/flavor recognition

Comprehensive health management (Nicotine intake control)

Personalized usage analytics

Consumer data protection Social network features

The ZMR app's social features provide three core functions:

1. Search for nearby vapers

(1) Open the app to discover nearby vapers and send connection requests

(2) Receive real-time friend notifications with one-tap chat activation

2. Add friends by "Tapping" (NFC)

"Tap-to-Connect": Simply touch phones/vape devices to exchange contacts

3. Community function: Share content, make interactions with other vapers

SAMS, our Shop Administration and Management System, is an AI-driven channel management system exclusively developed by ZMR for our global partners. It provides full process monitoring, from production to delivery, and supports multi-role collaborative work.

Each device is assigned a unique ID, enabling traceability of products and users, optimizing partner sales channel management, and providing robust digital analytics.

From Our perspective:

We can develop product strategies based on user preferences, precisely addressing the diverse needs of users across different regions, ages, and genders.

From our distributors and partners' perspective:

Sales channels can monitor real-time data, including capital turnover, product inventory, sales performance, and market expansion.

Moving forward, ZMR will leverage AI, blockchain, and cloud computing technologies onto our products, delivering a richer, more diverse, secure, and personalized vaping experience to users worldwide.

