As Part Of Its Request For Offer For A Low-Cost Male UAV, DGA (French Defense Procurement Agency) Has Notified FLY-R Of...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- FLY-R, the French company specializing in the design and construction of rhomboid-wing UAVs, has been notified of a contract within the framework of a request for offer launched by DGA to develop the largest model of the FLY-R range, the R2-600.

Thanks to its specific aerodynamics, the rhomboid wing, a type of shape similar to a lozenge, with no vertical surface, allows speed ranges and maneuverability far superior to other sail shapes. For similar wingspan, a rhomboid-wing aircraft can double the performance in terms of speed, flight time and payload carried. Nevertheless, no system based on rhomboid wing could be operationally developed because of its complexity. But progress recently realized in the fields of aerodynamics, computational code, new materials, equipment and propulsion, have allowed the success of FLY-R innovative approach.

FLY-R is developing a complete range of UAVs with wingspans of 1.20 m, 1.50 m, 2.40 m and 6.00 m. The R2-600, the object of DGA's request for offer, is a hybrid-powered medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) UAV with a maximum take-off weight (MTOW) of 1,700 kg, capable of flying up to 45,000 feet (around 15,000 meters) for missions of more than 20 hours.

The R2-600 is particularly well-suited to military missions: surveillance of vast areas, operations in hostile territory, offensive missions thanks to its weapons-carrying capacity, and the possibility of remote launch from a deployable infrastructure, while maintaining a very moderate cost to facilitate mass deployment.

According to the terms of this request for offer, FLY-R must demonstrate the R2-600's operational capabilities in flight before the end of 2026. The fact that FLY-R has been selected for this request for offer illustrates the company's success in the design and development of these new types of aircraft, thanks to high-quality R&D and exemplary cooperation with ONERA (French National Aeronautical Laboratory) and the Duqueine group, which specializes in the design and manufacture of parts and sub-assemblies in high-performance composite materials, notably for the aeronautics sector.

As part of its international development strategy, FLY-R is in discussions with defense contractors in the European Union and Middle East countries.

((The current geostrategic context shows that drones have become essential components of military operations. FLY-R has been working for several years on rhomboid-wing UAVs, which are complex to build. The expertise of our teams has enabled us to take a major technological step forward by developing a complete range of these unmanned vehicles, including the R2-600 which, if it meets the requirements of the request for offer, will complete the French air arsenal with an easy-to-use and costeffective machine. ))

Laurent COLLET-BILLON, CEO of FLY-R

(( Being selected for this request for offer is a source of pride for our teams, and the achievement of years of research, development and testing. We would like to thank DGA for its confidence, as well as ONERA and the Duqueine Group for the quality of our partnership. ))

Rémi ALBERT, Deputy CEO of FLY-R

(( The Duqueine Group is delighted to contribute to the manufacture of the first large-scale rhomboid UAV designed by FLY-R, which represents a remarkable innovation for aeronautics and MALE missions in particular. ))

Gilles DUQUEINE, President of the Duqueine Group

(( FLY-R has proven expertise in rhomboid wing systems and a high degree of maturity in complex aeronautical systems. Rhomboid wing systems have demonstrated excellent aerodynamic and structural performance, with unique flying qualities and the ability to perform original maneuvers. The implementation of the rhomboid configuration in a MALE context seems to us to be highly relevant. ))

Franck LEFÈVRE, General Technical Director of ONERA

FLY-R is chaired by Éric Thieulin, and its executive committee includes Laurent Collet-Billon, CEO Strategy & Development; Rémi Albert, Deputy CEO Operations & Business; François Varigas, CTO.

About FLY-R

FLY-R has been Founded in 2013 by François Varigas and Rémi Albert, civil and military engineers. The company has developed a full range of remarkably efficient rhomboid drones from 1.20 to 6.00 meters wingspan, used in civil (surveillance of industrial complexes, medical assistance, combating illegal trafficking...) and military applications (target detection, air-to-ground strikes, operations in hostile territory, air defense, air combat...). Since 2019, FLY-R has forged an in-depth partnership with the Office national d'Etudes et de Recherches Aérospatiales (ONERA). In 2023, FLY-R was awarded the 1st Innovation Prize by the French Ministry of Defense and the Special Forces at SOFINS, the Special Forces Defense and Armament Exhibition, flyr-uas .

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink