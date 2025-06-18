Kinaxis Announces Results Of Voting At Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Kinaxis ® Inc. (“Kinaxis” or the“Company”) (TSX:KXS), a global leader in end-to-end supply chain orchestration, received approval for all resolutions put forward to shareholders at today's Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the“Meeting”), as detailed in the Company's management information circular dated April 28, 2025 (the“Circular”). 1. Election of Directors Shareholders voted to elect all seven directors nominated to the Kinaxis board, to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Name of Nominee Total Number of Votes For Percentage of Votes For Total Number of Votes Against Percentage of Votes Against Robert Courteau 22,065,236 95.74% 982,599 4.26% Gillian (Jill) Denham 22,357,176 97.00% 690,659 3.00% José Alberto Duarte 22,430,093 97.32% 617,742 2.68% Lynn Loewen 22,702,703 98.50% 345,163 1.50% Angel Mendez 22,338,977 96.92% 708,858 3.08% Pamela Passman 22,394,586 97.17% 653,249 2.83% Kelly Thomas 22,562,248 97.89% 485,588 2.11%

2. Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders voted to approve the appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors for Kinaxis and hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until a successor is appointed.

Total Number of Votes For Percentage of Votes For Total Number of Votes Withheld Percentage of Votes Withheld 22,811,181 98.58% 328,559 1.42%

3. Advisory Vote on Approach to Executive Pay

Shareholders voted to accept the Company's approach to executive compensation as described in the Circular.

Total Number of Votes For Percentage of Votes For Total Number of Votes Against Percentage of Votes Against 20,455,842 88.75% 2,592,194 11.25%

For further details on each of the above matters, please refer to the Circular available under Kinaxis' profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) at , or in the Financials section of the Company's Investor Relations website.

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the AGM will be filed on SEDAR+ at .

