Kinaxis Announces Results Of Voting At Annual Meeting Of Shareholders
|
Name of Nominee
|
Total Number of Votes For
|
Percentage of Votes For
|
Total Number of Votes Against
|
Percentage of Votes Against
|
Robert Courteau
|
22,065,236
|
95.74%
|
982,599
|
4.26%
|
Gillian (Jill) Denham
|
22,357,176
|
97.00%
|
690,659
|
3.00%
|
José Alberto Duarte
|
22,430,093
|
97.32%
|
617,742
|
2.68%
|
Lynn Loewen
|
22,702,703
|
98.50%
|
345,163
|
1.50%
|
Angel Mendez
|
22,338,977
|
96.92%
|
708,858
|
3.08%
|
Pamela Passman
|
22,394,586
|
97.17%
|
653,249
|
2.83%
|
Kelly Thomas
|
22,562,248
|
97.89%
|
485,588
|
2.11%
2. Appointment of Auditors
Shareholders voted to approve the appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors for Kinaxis and hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until a successor is appointed.
|
Total Number of Votes For
|
Percentage of Votes For
|
Total Number of Votes Withheld
|
Percentage of Votes Withheld
|
22,811,181
|
98.58%
|
328,559
|
1.42%
3. Advisory Vote on Approach to Executive Pay
Shareholders voted to accept the Company's approach to executive compensation as described in the Circular.
|
Total Number of Votes For
|
Percentage of Votes For
|
Total Number of Votes Against
|
Percentage of Votes Against
|
20,455,842
|
88.75%
|
2,592,194
|
11.25%
For further details on each of the above matters, please refer to the Circular available under Kinaxis' profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) at , or in the Financials section of the Company's Investor Relations website.
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the AGM will be filed on SEDAR+ at .
About Kinaxis
Kinaxis is a global leader in modern supply chain orchestration, powering complex global supply chains and supporting the people who manage them, in service of humanity. Our powerful, AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, MaestroTM combines proprietary technologies and techniques that provide full transparency and agility across the entire supply chain - from multi-year strategic planning to last-mile delivery. We are trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today's volatility and disruption. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis or follow us on LinkedIn.
