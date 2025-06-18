Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kinaxis Announces Results Of Voting At Annual Meeting Of Shareholders


2025-06-18 04:13:14
(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Kinaxis ® Inc. (“Kinaxis” or the“Company”) (TSX:KXS), a global leader in end-to-end supply chain orchestration, received approval for all resolutions put forward to shareholders at today's Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the“Meeting”), as detailed in the Company's management information circular dated April 28, 2025 (the“Circular”).

1. Election of Directors

Shareholders voted to elect all seven directors nominated to the Kinaxis board, to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Name of Nominee

Total Number of Votes For

Percentage of Votes For

Total Number of Votes Against

Percentage of Votes Against

Robert Courteau

22,065,236

95.74%

982,599

4.26%

Gillian (Jill) Denham

22,357,176

97.00%

690,659

3.00%

José Alberto Duarte

22,430,093

97.32%

617,742

2.68%

Lynn Loewen

22,702,703

98.50%

345,163

1.50%

Angel Mendez

22,338,977

96.92%

708,858

3.08%

Pamela Passman

22,394,586

97.17%

653,249

2.83%

Kelly Thomas

22,562,248

97.89%

485,588

2.11%

2. Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders voted to approve the appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors for Kinaxis and hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until a successor is appointed.

Total Number of Votes For

Percentage of Votes For

Total Number of Votes Withheld

Percentage of Votes Withheld

22,811,181

98.58%

328,559

1.42%

3. Advisory Vote on Approach to Executive Pay

Shareholders voted to accept the Company's approach to executive compensation as described in the Circular.

Total Number of Votes For

Percentage of Votes For

Total Number of Votes Against

Percentage of Votes Against

20,455,842

88.75%

2,592,194

11.25%

For further details on each of the above matters, please refer to the Circular available under Kinaxis' profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) at , or in the Financials section of the Company's Investor Relations website.

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the AGM will be filed on SEDAR+ at .

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis is a global leader in modern supply chain orchestration, powering complex global supply chains and supporting the people who manage them, in service of humanity. Our powerful, AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, MaestroTM combines proprietary technologies and techniques that provide full transparency and agility across the entire supply chain - from multi-year strategic planning to last-mile delivery. We are trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today's volatility and disruption. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis or follow us on LinkedIn.

Source: Kinaxis Inc

View source version on businesswire:


MENAFN18062025004146001356ID1109689005

