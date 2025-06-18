403
Iranian Missile Barrage Strikes Israel, Ignites Fires
(MENAFN) A series of missile strikes, believed to be launched from Iran, hit multiple sites across Israel, igniting fires and damaging a building after Israeli air defenses reportedly failed to stop the attack.
Israeli Army Radio confirmed that several missiles landed within Israeli borders, though exact locations were not disclosed by the military. According to Israeli media, initial reports indicate that at least two missiles impacted areas near Jerusalem and the Sharon region close to Tel Aviv.
Israeli media detailed that one building in central Israel suffered damage, while firefighting crews tackled blazes involving 20 vehicles. Additionally, missile debris struck a structure in northern Israel, and fires erupted across open terrain from falling missiles and fragments.
The missile exchanges come amid rising regional hostilities following Israeli airstrikes targeting multiple Iranian sites, including military and nuclear installations, on Friday. Tehran responded with retaliatory missile launches.
Since the conflict escalated, Israeli officials report at least 24 fatalities and hundreds wounded from Iranian missile attacks. Conversely, Iran claims the Israeli offensive has caused at least 224 deaths and over 1,000 injuries.
