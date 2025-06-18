403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Moscow states Ukraine unsuccessful to demolish Russian aircrafts in drone raid
(MENAFN) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has denied Ukrainian claims that its recent drone attacks destroyed Russian military aircraft, stating the targeted planes were only damaged and will be repaired. Speaking to TASS on Wednesday, Ryabkov emphasized that the strikes did not compromise Russia's strategic capabilities.
On Sunday, Ukraine launched a coordinated drone offensive across five Russian regions, including Murmansk and Irkutsk. Ukrainian officials asserted that the attacks damaged or destroyed around 40 Russian aircraft, such as the Tu-95 and Tu-22 bombers. However, Moscow has rejected these claims, calling them exaggerated and inaccurate.
“The aircraft in question were damaged, not destroyed, and will be restored,” Ryabkov said. He accused Kiev of making inconsistent and misleading statements and urged the public to trust updates only from Russia’s Defense Ministry.
Ryabkov also noted that before a recent phone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Moscow had communicated concerns to Washington over its lack of response to the attacks. According to Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov, Trump assured the Russian leader that the US was unaware of Ukraine’s plans.
Following the call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Putin had informed Trump a military response from Russia would come at a time of the army’s choosing.
President Putin has labeled the Ukrainian government a “terrorist organization” in light of recent strikes and sabotage operations. Shortly after the leaders’ discussion, the US Embassy in Kiev issued a warning about the heightened risk of major air attacks, advising Americans in Ukraine to be prepared with supplies and identified shelter locations.
Moscow continues to argue that Ukraine’s cross-border attacks are obstructing diplomatic efforts to end
On Sunday, Ukraine launched a coordinated drone offensive across five Russian regions, including Murmansk and Irkutsk. Ukrainian officials asserted that the attacks damaged or destroyed around 40 Russian aircraft, such as the Tu-95 and Tu-22 bombers. However, Moscow has rejected these claims, calling them exaggerated and inaccurate.
“The aircraft in question were damaged, not destroyed, and will be restored,” Ryabkov said. He accused Kiev of making inconsistent and misleading statements and urged the public to trust updates only from Russia’s Defense Ministry.
Ryabkov also noted that before a recent phone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Moscow had communicated concerns to Washington over its lack of response to the attacks. According to Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov, Trump assured the Russian leader that the US was unaware of Ukraine’s plans.
Following the call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Putin had informed Trump a military response from Russia would come at a time of the army’s choosing.
President Putin has labeled the Ukrainian government a “terrorist organization” in light of recent strikes and sabotage operations. Shortly after the leaders’ discussion, the US Embassy in Kiev issued a warning about the heightened risk of major air attacks, advising Americans in Ukraine to be prepared with supplies and identified shelter locations.
Moscow continues to argue that Ukraine’s cross-border attacks are obstructing diplomatic efforts to end
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- FXIFYTM And Weforest Partner Again To Tackle Deforestation In 2025
- SBI VEN CAPITAL INVESTS €1 MILLION IN COLOSSUS DIGITAL's BRIDGE ROUND
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
CommentsNo comment