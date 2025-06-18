May 2025 Industrial Manufacturing Near March 2025 Levels With 146 New Planned Capital Projects Heading Into Summer
Image caption: May 2025 Industrial Manufacturing Near March 2025 Levels with 146 New Planned Capital Projects.
The following are selected highlights on new Industrial Manufacturing industry construction news .
Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Type
-
Manufacturing/Production Facilities – 122 New Projects
Distribution and Industrial Warehouse – 92 New Projects
Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Scope/Activity
-
New Construction – 43 New Projects
Expansion – 49 New Projects
Renovations/Equipment Upgrades – 55 New Projects
Plant Closings – 15 New Projects
INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING – BY PROJECT LOCATION (TOP 10 STATES)
Indiana – 12
Ohio – 12
North Carolina – 10
Florida – 9
Texas – 9
Michigan – 8
California – 7
South Carolina – 6
Alabama – 5
Illinois – 5
LARGEST PLANNED PROJECT
During the month of May, our research team identified 21 new Industrial Manufacturing facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.
The largest project is owned by Eli Lilly and Company, who is planning to invest $6 billion for the construction of a processing campus in HOUSTON, TX. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in 2026, with completion slated for 2030.
TOP 10 TRACKED INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING PROJECTS
OKLAHOMA:
Aluminum products mfr. is planning to invest $4 billion for the construction of a manufacturing facility in INOLA, OK. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in late 2026.
KANSAS:
Pharmaceutical company is planning to invest $895 million for the expansion of their laboratory and processing facility in DE SOTO, KS by 200,000 sf. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for 2030.
NEW YORK:
Automotive mfr. is planning to invest $888 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in BUFFALO, NY. They are currently seeking approval for the project.
NORTH CAROLINA:
Biotechnology company is planning to invest $700 million for the construction of a 700,000 sf processing facility in HOLLY SPRINGS, NC. They are currently seeking approval for the project.
MICHIGAN:
Pharmaceutical company is considering investing $500 million for the construction of a processing facility and is currently seeking a site in the DETROIT, MI area.
FLORIDA:
Startup aerospace company is planning to invest $430 million for the construction of a 600,000 sf manufacturing and office facility in JACKSONVILLE, FL. They are currently seeking approval for the project. They will relocate their operations upon completion.
OKLAHOMA:
Building materials supplier is planning to invest $330 million for the expansion, renovation, and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in DUKE, OK. They have recently received approval for the project. Completion is slated for Fall 2027.
SOUTH CAROLINA:
Wood fiberboard mfr. is planning to invest $250 million for the construction of a manufacturing facility at 1200 Spigner Rd. in ALCOLU, SC. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for 2028.
INDIANA:
Pharmaceutical company is planning to invest $250 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on their laboratory and processing facilities in INDIANAPOLIS, IN and WEST LAFAYETTE, IN. They are currently seeking approval for the project.
OHIO:
Medical supplies mfr. is planning to invest $240 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a recently leased 638,000 sf manufacturing and warehouse facility in CINCINNATI, OH. They are currently seeking approval for the project.
ABOUT INDUSTRIAL SALESLEADS, INC.
Since 1959, Industrial SalesLeads, based in Jacksonville, FL is a leader in delivering industrial capital project intelligence and prospecting services for sales and marketing teams to ensure a predictable and scalable pipeline. Our Industrial Market Intelligence, IMI identifies timely insights on companies planning significant capital investments such as new construction, expansion, relocation, equipment modernization and plant closings in industrial facilities. The Outsourced Prospecting Services, an extension to your sales team, is designed to drive growth with qualified meetings and appointments for your internal sales team. Visit us at salesleadsinc.
Each month, our team provides hundreds of industrial reports within a variety of industries, including:
-
Industrial Manufacturing
Plastics
Food and Beverage
Metals
Power Generation
Pulp Paper and Wood
Oil and Gas
Mining and Aggregates
Chemical
Research and Development
Distribution and Supply Chain
Pipelines
Pharmaceutical
Industrial Buildings
Waste Water Treatment
Data Centers
Learn more:
News Source: Industrial SalesLeads Inc
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- FXIFYTM And Weforest Partner Again To Tackle Deforestation In 2025
- SBI VEN CAPITAL INVESTS €1 MILLION IN COLOSSUS DIGITAL's BRIDGE ROUND
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
CommentsNo comment