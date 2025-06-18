May 2025 Industrial Manufacturing Near March 2025 Levels With 146 New Planned Capital Projects Heading Into Summer

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 17, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Industrial SalesLeads announced today the May 2025 results for its new planned capital project spending report for the Industrial Manufacturing industry. The report reveals a continuation of robust activity. The Firm, which tracks North American planned industrial capital project activity including facility expansions, new plant construction, and significant equipment modernization projects, confirmed 146 new projects in the Industrial Manufacturing sector for May. This figure holds strong, just slightly below March's 147 new industrial manufacturing planned projects, and marks a noticeable rebound from April's 133 new planned projects. This signals sustained investment and expansion within the industry.







Image caption: May 2025 Industrial Manufacturing Near March 2025 Levels with 146 New Planned Capital Projects.

The following are selected highlights on new Industrial Manufacturing industry construction news .

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Type



Manufacturing/Production Facilities – 122 New Projects Distribution and Industrial Warehouse – 92 New Projects

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Scope/Activity



New Construction – 43 New Projects

Expansion – 49 New Projects

Renovations/Equipment Upgrades – 55 New Projects Plant Closings – 15 New Projects

INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING – BY PROJECT LOCATION (TOP 10 STATES)

Indiana – 12

Ohio – 12

North Carolina – 10

Florida – 9

Texas – 9

Michigan – 8

California – 7

South Carolina – 6

Alabama – 5

Illinois – 5

LARGEST PLANNED PROJECT

During the month of May, our research team identified 21 new Industrial Manufacturing facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.

The largest project is owned by Eli Lilly and Company, who is planning to invest $6 billion for the construction of a processing campus in HOUSTON, TX. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in 2026, with completion slated for 2030.

TOP 10 TRACKED INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING PROJECTS

OKLAHOMA:

Aluminum products mfr. is planning to invest $4 billion for the construction of a manufacturing facility in INOLA, OK. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in late 2026.

KANSAS:

Pharmaceutical company is planning to invest $895 million for the expansion of their laboratory and processing facility in DE SOTO, KS by 200,000 sf. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for 2030.

NEW YORK:

Automotive mfr. is planning to invest $888 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in BUFFALO, NY. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

NORTH CAROLINA:

Biotechnology company is planning to invest $700 million for the construction of a 700,000 sf processing facility in HOLLY SPRINGS, NC. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

MICHIGAN:

Pharmaceutical company is considering investing $500 million for the construction of a processing facility and is currently seeking a site in the DETROIT, MI area.

FLORIDA:

Startup aerospace company is planning to invest $430 million for the construction of a 600,000 sf manufacturing and office facility in JACKSONVILLE, FL. They are currently seeking approval for the project. They will relocate their operations upon completion.

OKLAHOMA:

Building materials supplier is planning to invest $330 million for the expansion, renovation, and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in DUKE, OK. They have recently received approval for the project. Completion is slated for Fall 2027.

SOUTH CAROLINA:

Wood fiberboard mfr. is planning to invest $250 million for the construction of a manufacturing facility at 1200 Spigner Rd. in ALCOLU, SC. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for 2028.

INDIANA:

Pharmaceutical company is planning to invest $250 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on their laboratory and processing facilities in INDIANAPOLIS, IN and WEST LAFAYETTE, IN. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

OHIO:

Medical supplies mfr. is planning to invest $240 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a recently leased 638,000 sf manufacturing and warehouse facility in CINCINNATI, OH. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

ABOUT INDUSTRIAL SALESLEADS, INC.

Since 1959, Industrial SalesLeads, based in Jacksonville, FL is a leader in delivering industrial capital project intelligence and prospecting services for sales and marketing teams to ensure a predictable and scalable pipeline. Our Industrial Market Intelligence, IMI identifies timely insights on companies planning significant capital investments such as new construction, expansion, relocation, equipment modernization and plant closings in industrial facilities. The Outsourced Prospecting Services, an extension to your sales team, is designed to drive growth with qualified meetings and appointments for your internal sales team. Visit us at salesleadsinc.

Each month, our team provides hundreds of industrial reports within a variety of industries, including:



Industrial Manufacturing

Plastics

Food and Beverage

Metals

Power Generation

Pulp Paper and Wood

Oil and Gas

Mining and Aggregates

Chemical

Research and Development

Distribution and Supply Chain

Pipelines

Pharmaceutical

Industrial Buildings

Waste Water Treatment Data Centers

Learn more:

