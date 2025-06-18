California Safe Schools A Global Voice For Environmental Health Honors Youth Heroes

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Calif., June 17, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - For more than 27 years, California Safe Schools (CSS) has been a leading advocate for environmental health, dedicated to upholding the highest standards for clean air, water, and soil, and advancing the fundamental right to a safe and healthy environment. Founded by Robina Suwol, a bold and visionary leader in the field, CSS is rooted in the principles of the Precautionary Principle and the public's Right to Know-ensuring that transparency, accountability, and prevention are central to environmental decision-making. The organization has played a pivotal role in shaping policies that safeguard schoolchildren, educators, families, and communities from toxic exposures.







Image caption: California Safe Schools.

From its roots in Los Angeles to its growing influence, CSS has become a global voice for environmental health-helping to shape policies and inspire environmental movements across the world.

In 1998, CSS led the creation of the most protective school pesticide policy in the nation, in partnership with the Los Angeles Unified School District-the second-largest school district in the United States. This landmark policy, prioritizing“no harm” long-term pest management, public disclosure, and stakeholder participation, set a successful precedent that has become a national and international model for creating safe learning environments.

“California Safe Schools remains a leader in community-driven environmental reform, advancing science-based policies, accountability, and a strong public voice for a healthier, more just future,” said Rhonda Jessum, Founder and Director of Our Right to Know.

Today, CSS continues to help communities address environmental threats with practical, forward-looking solutions, working alongside long-time community leaders, regulatory and enforcement agencies, policymakers, and a new generation of youth leaders. Its reach now extends far beyond California, inspiring policies and programs throughout the country and worldwide.

“To further demonstrate California Safe Schools' commitment to children's health, CSS partnered with the Department of Toxic Substances Control to launch the statewide Toxic Crusaders Program,” said Mui Koltunov, Ph.D., Research Scientist at DTSC and Director of the program.“This initiative educates students about environmental contaminants and empowers them to develop real-world solutions.”

Robina Suwol, Founder and Executive Director of CSS, emphasized the organization's enduring mission.“Safeguarding the health of students, educators, and communities is not merely an aspiration-it is a moral imperative. At California Safe Schools, we are proud to empower the next generation of leaders-young people who are transforming awareness into action and working to build a safer, healthier world for all, both within our schools and throughout the communities they serve.”

YOUTH HONOREES – 2025 CSS ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH HEROES

Cassandra Sam

Cassandra graduated with honors as Salutatorian and served as Associated Student Body Vice President at Bassett High School. Her involvement with the Toxic Crusaders program began in 2018, sparking a strong interest in environmental health. That experience led to an internship with the Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC) and, most recently, a volunteer assistant role with the 2024 Toxic Crusaders program.“These experiences broadened my horizons through diverse environments and opportunities,” she shared. This fall, Cassandra will attend the University of California, Irvine, where she plans to major in Biology. Inspired by her work with Toxic Crusaders, she hopes to pursue a career in the healthcare field.

Alexander Thai

Alexander will begin his senior year at Rosemead High School this fall, bringing with him a deep commitment to public and environmental health. His participation in the Toxic Crusaders Program sparked a strong interest in protecting communities from the harmful effects of toxic chemicals and inspired him to learn more about the intersection of science, health, and environmental justice. Through this experience, Alexander developed a passion for advocacy and a desire to make a lasting difference. Looking ahead, he plans to pursue a career in the medical field, where he hopes to combine his scientific interests with his dedication to creating healthier, safer communities for all.

Jean Kim

Jean, a junior at Valencia High School, is a dedicated student enrolled in the school's prestigious Medical Science Academy, where she explores her passion for health and science. She has actively participated in the Toxic Crusaders Program for four years and recently completed an internship with the Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC), where she gained valuable insight into environmental health and regulatory work. Motivated by her experiences, she is eager to deepen her understanding of environmental issues and play an active role in advancing meaningful solutions to protect both people and the planet.

