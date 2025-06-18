Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Embassy in Israel Closes

2025-06-18 04:10:42
(MENAFN) The United States Embassy in Israel announced it will remain shut from Wednesday until Friday due to the deteriorating "security situation," as revealed by the State Department on Tuesday.

"This includes the Consular Sections in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv," the department stated in a post shared on X.

Additionally, the embassy instructed all American government personnel and their dependents to stay sheltered at their homes or nearby locations "until further notice."

Tensions in the region have intensified since Friday, following Israel's aerial bombardment of various locations in Iran, including sites connected to its military and nuclear infrastructure. In response, Tehran carried out retaliatory attacks, deepening the conflict.

