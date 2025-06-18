403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Embassy in Israel Closes
(MENAFN) The United States Embassy in Israel announced it will remain shut from Wednesday until Friday due to the deteriorating "security situation," as revealed by the State Department on Tuesday.
"This includes the Consular Sections in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv," the department stated in a post shared on X.
Additionally, the embassy instructed all American government personnel and their dependents to stay sheltered at their homes or nearby locations "until further notice."
Tensions in the region have intensified since Friday, following Israel's aerial bombardment of various locations in Iran, including sites connected to its military and nuclear infrastructure. In response, Tehran carried out retaliatory attacks, deepening the conflict.
"This includes the Consular Sections in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv," the department stated in a post shared on X.
Additionally, the embassy instructed all American government personnel and their dependents to stay sheltered at their homes or nearby locations "until further notice."
Tensions in the region have intensified since Friday, following Israel's aerial bombardment of various locations in Iran, including sites connected to its military and nuclear infrastructure. In response, Tehran carried out retaliatory attacks, deepening the conflict.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- FXIFYTM And Weforest Partner Again To Tackle Deforestation In 2025
- SBI VEN CAPITAL INVESTS €1 MILLION IN COLOSSUS DIGITAL's BRIDGE ROUND
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
CommentsNo comment