UAE Subsidiary Seals Evtol Maintenance Tie‐Up At Indo Defence

A landmark agreement between UAE's Autocraft and Indonesian aerospace maintenance giant GMF AeroAsia positions the Autocraft E20+ electric vertical take‐off and landing aircraft for regional deployment, signalling a major advance in Southeast Asian air mobility. Signed on 11 June at the Indo Defence Expo in Jakarta, the memorandum of understanding enlists GMF as the official Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul partner for the E20+ platform, while establishing frameworks for technical training, diagnostics, regulatory compliance and parts support.

This pact amplifies Kintsugi Holding's strategy to localise next‐generation aviation service capabilities. Autocraft's eVTOL enters a market where regional regulators are racing to define sustainable urban air mobility standards and India's neighbouring economies look to diversify their green transport options. Tareq AlBannay, vice‐president of future systems at Kintsugi Holding, said the partnership“builds the groundwork for a self‐reliant ecosystem that supports the introduction and sustainability of clean air mobility in Indonesia”.

GMF CEO Andi Fahrurrozi highlighted the deal as a forward‐looking leap for Indonesia's aerospace landscape, describing the eVTOL initiative as a strategic commitment to“transformative, sustainable aviation”. GMF's involvement encompasses not just MRO services but a transfer of knowledge through training programmes tailored to the E20+ platform.

Taking place amid a broader context of Indo Defence 2025, the agreement complements other collaboration announcements that spawned 27 memoranda worth approximately IDR 33 trillion, spanning domestic and international defence entities. The expo featured more than 1,180 exhibitors from 55 countries, underscoring Indonesia's ambition to elevate its military‐industrial capacity and global standing.

Alongside air mobility progress, Kintsugi's Eneron subsidiary showcased its Magnum MK1 hybrid patrol vehicle, which captured the interest of Indonesian security forces, including TNI and Polri delegations. The Magnum MK1 integrates hybrid-electric systems with built-in drone charging and all‐terrain resilience, underlining Kintsugi's pivot to holistic future mobility solutions.

The alliance between Autocraft and GMF reflects a broader momentum across defence and aerospace industries toward green and digital technologies. GMF's series of partnerships, including prior MOUs with Boeing, Turkish Aerospace Indonesia and Dassault Aviation, point to a concerted effort to enhance the country's MRO ecosystem and technical expertise.

Indonesia's Defence Minister, Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, described the expo as a showcase of domestic industry progress-highlighting vehicles such as PT Pindad's electric Maung and the Harimau tank-alongside international exhibits. President Prabowo Subianto, who presided during the expo's opening on 11 June, emphasised that defence capability and technological innovation are inseparable from sovereignty and enduring peace.

The Autocraft‐GMF eVTOL agreement dovetails with Indonesia's pursuit of autonomy in air mobility infrastructure. It also aligns with global ambitions to integrate zero‐emission aircraft into transport networks, supported by regulatory alignment efforts across Southeast Asian aviation authorities. GMF's role extends beyond maintenance: it aims to ensure diagnostic readiness, system upgrades and full operational compliance within the Indonesian civil and defence regulatory context.

At the Kintsugi Pavilion within the expo, elements from both Autocraft and Eneron were on display, offering a glimpse into an emerging UAE‐Indonesia axis in defence tech cooperation. The strategic emphasis on local capability building confirms a shift from simple procurement to establishing enduring ecosystems that span design, maintenance, operations and regulatory policy.

