Dubai Debuts AED 600 Million Eco‐Luxury California Homes

Aptly named California Residences, the latest green‐living enclave by Infracorp has launched sales in Dubailand, with one‐ to three‐bedroom apartments starting at AED 1 million. Positioned within the broader California Village master‐plan, the AED 600 million project embraces minimalist design, expansive landscaping and wellness‐focused amenities, marking a notable entry in Dubai's sustainable real estate sphere.

The California Village community spans 112,127 sqm and comprises the California Residences apartments alongside villas and townhouses under California Heights. The Residences block offers 150 units while the overall development totals more than 600 dwellings. Located a ten‐minute drive from Business Bay with proximate access to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, IMG Park and Global Village, the site balances urban convenience with serene living.

Highlighting the“Minimalist Luxury” aesthetic, the apartments feature open‐plan layouts with modern wood finishes, built‐in wardrobes and premium appliances. Amenities cater to families and fitness enthusiasts, including a gym, swimming pools, children's playgrounds, basketball and tennis courts, cycling tracks and landscaped communal gardens. The development further promotes wellness with spacious outdoor areas and green corridors framing the residences.

Payment structures include a unique five‐year post‐handover schedule-15 percent on booking, 25 percent during construction and 60 percent post‐handover-aimed at easing financial commitment while mitigating risk for buyers. Handovers are scheduled for Q3 2025.

Experts note that developer Infracorp, already managing a USD 3 billion infrastructure and social‐impact portfolio, is intensifying its foothold in sustainable housing across the Gulf and South Asia. This project reflects its ESG‐centred strategy, combining economic value with environmental mindfulness.

Investor sentiment shows increasing appetite for eco‐luxury developments in Dubai. Industry insiders report that projects such as Ghaf Woods from Majid Al Futtaim highlight a growing trend: affluent buyers are seeking homes with extensive green cover, fresh air and wellness infrastructure-even accepting higher price tags for these benefits. California Residences aligns with this demand, presenting a competitively priced entry into this niche.

Local market observers emphasise the strategic value of sustainability‐layered sites. A balanced blend of green architecture, flexible payment terms and a prime Dubailand locale positions California Residences favourably against peers in suprahousing and master‐community developments.

Infracorp's ambition echoes across its portfolio. Following the debut and handover of California Village's villa phases, the developer recently announced a Phase III roll‐out-370 additional residential units crafted with contemporary aesthetics and positioned as another cornerstone of their green community vision.

At the launch event, CFO Nada Al Kooheji underscored the aim“to deliver luxurious residential communities that align with modern living requirements,” combining“luxury, sustainability and comfort” in a unified living experience.

Analysts emphasise the significance of strong transport links: with easy highway access and proximity to Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, Cityland Mall and DXB Airport within 20–30 minutes, the development offers both connectivity and tranquillity.

