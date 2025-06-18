Crypto Lobbying Spurs Democratic Support For Stablecoin Bill

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

The U.S. Senate has enacted the GENIUS Act, the first-ever federal framework for regulating dollar‐pegged stablecoins, with a decisive 68–30 bipartisan vote on 17 June 2025. Eighteen Democrats joined Republicans in supporting the legislation, which now advances to the House and is expected to reshape Washington's digital asset rules.

The bill mandates that stablecoin issuers back tokens with liquid assets such as U.S. Treasuries, require regular financial disclosures and adhere to anti‐money‐laundering measures. It grants banks the authority to issue stablecoins, while explicitly restricting executive branch officials and legislators from sharing in their profits-a direct response to concerns over conflicts of interest.

A surge in crypto-sector investment in political campaigns appears to have shifted momentum. Industry spending topped $119 million in support of pro‐crypto congressional candidates during the 2024 cycle. Lobbyists then intensified efforts to engage Democratic lawmakers, viewed as essential for reaching the 60-vote threshold in the evenly divided Senate.

Internal communications among Democratic operatives reveal strategic alignment with crypto backers. In a private group chat described in reporting by the Lever, coalition members acknowledged that, despite ethical concerns, opposing the industry would be“political suicide.” One member reportedly observed that any amendment targeting Trump‐family conflicts would be“DOA,” suggesting token amendments offered for optics rather than impact.

Legislators including Senator Elizabeth Warren have voiced misgivings, arguing that the bill inadequately shields consumers or addresses risks associated with big‐tech or foreign‐issued stablecoins. She contends it grants too much leeway to the likes of former President Donald Trump's crypto ventures, such as the Trump memecoin and World Liberty Financial.

The crypto lobby's efforts have extended beyond campaign funding to retention of influential political operatives. Coinbase, for instance, recently appointed veteran Democratic strategist David Plouffe to its advisory board, joining a roster of insiders from both parties. Observers note this reflects crypto's emerging status as a“politically competitive” constituency.

The political dynamic has shifted decisively. As AP reports, Democrats are balancing distrust of Trump-linked crypto enterprises with newfound recognition of the sector's electoral influence. Backing the GENIUS Act became for many a strategic necessity, notwithstanding deep ideological resistance to deregulation.

The Senate vote occurred amid broader legislative discussions. The CLARITY Act-aimed at clarifying agency jurisdiction across the SEC and CFTC-is under consideration in the House Financial Services Committee. Some lawmakers propose merging the stablecoin and authority-defining bills, though others caution it could delay the GENIUS Act's passage.

Crypto industry leaders view the GENIUS Act as a critical precursor to more comprehensive legislation. Ledger's Head of Global Policy, Seth Hertline, described the Senate's action as“a political bellwether” for the sector's broader legislative agenda.

The bill's passage also intersects with Trump's personal crypto interests. His family's stablecoin projects have sparked accusations of profiteering and lobbying for relaxed oversight. Critics warn that current legislative safeguards fall short of preventing conflicts of interest.

The next phase lies in the House, where Republican leadership must reconcile the Senate's GENIUS Act with its own STABLE Act or integrate it into broader regulatory plans. Some Republicans advocate adding provisions to limit central bank digital currency initiatives, though such measures may complicate Senate approval.

Major stablecoin issuers such as Tether and Circle -together controlling over $200 billion in supply-stand to gain regulatory clarity and legitimacy if the GENIUS Act becomes law. Recent moves by major corporates, including JPMorgan's planned stablecoin on Coinbase's Base chain and indications that Amazon and Walmart are exploring token issuance, signal growing private‐sector enthusiasm.

As the House deliberates, questions remain whether the Senate's bipartisan vote marks the start of a fully fleshed-out U.S. crypto regulatory regime-or the culmination of a high-stakes battle between policy integrity and political pragmatism.

