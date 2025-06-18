UAE Delivers Stern Warning Over Israel‐Iran Escalation

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

The United Arab Emirates has cautioned against a dangerous spiral between Israel and Iran, as its foreign minister strongly warned that“uncalculated and reckless steps” might spread beyond the conflict zones. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed deep concern over escalating military actions that risk drawing in neighbouring states and aggravating regional instability, the UAE Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Abu Dhabi's heightened alarm follows a sharp intensification of hostilities. Israel has launched airstrikes against military and nuclear sites in Iran, including key locations near Tehran and the Natanz nuclear facility. Iran retaliated with missile and drone strikes on Israeli urban centres, including Tel Aviv and Haifa. Casualties in both countries continue to escalate, and the attacks have disrupted diplomatic efforts and global stability.

In a show of diplomatic solidarity, President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan phoned Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to discuss the unfolding crisis, according to state-run WAM. He reiterated that the UAE is pursuing intense diplomatic efforts with international partners to calm the situation and called for de‐escalation while expressing solidarity with the Iranian people.

The tone from the UAE underscores its recent pivot towards regional diplomacy. After normalising ties with Israel through the Abraham Accords in 2020 and mending relations with Iran, Abu Dhabi is positioning itself as a mediator. Sheikh Abdullah insisted there is“no alternative to political and diplomatic solutions” and urged action from the United Nations and Security Council to achieve an immediate ceasefire. He warned that missteps could undermine decades of fragile peace and recovery efforts.

The international community has watched the situation with concern. The G7 and EU have called for restraint, while countries such as Germany, France, Turkey and the UK urged immediate dialogue to defuse the crisis. Russia, which has labelled Israel's cross‐border airstrikes as illegal, further reinforces the complex geopolitical backdrop.

Iran's ability to launch hypersonic missiles and ballistic counterstrikes reflects its growing regional military sophistication and intensifies the stakes of the conflict. Iran also described its missile campaign as demonstrating“complete control over the skies” after multiple successful salvos. Meanwhile, Israel asserts it has eliminated senior Iranian military figures and imposed heavy damage on Iranian nuclear facilities.

UAE's diplomatic pressure is also clear in its appeal to international law and the sovereignty of nations. Sheikh Abdullah emphasised that future stability depends on adherence to global norms:“wisdom, restraint, and adherence to international law are essential to avoid a wider crisis”. Abu Dhabi rebuked both sides for escalating across sovereign borders without authorisation.

Regional oil markets have already felt the impact. International energy prices spiked amid fears of supply chain disruption in the Gulf, and airspace restrictions have affected civilian flights throughout neighbouring countries. The broader economic fallout underlines the conflict's capacity to create systemic risks well beyond military theatre.

Diplomats now look to the UAE's renewed mediation efforts. Abu Dhabi is reported to have engaged regional and Western partners-including Qatar, Oman, and US-aligned Gulf states-to serve as a conduit for dialogue between Tehran and Jerusalem. The UAE's unique position, bridging both sides, may provide the narrow path toward back‐channel negotiation.

Despite diplomatic outreach, tensions remain alarmingly high. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reaffirmed Israel's resolve to press on, stating that it will“do what we need to do” to protect its interests, including potential regime‐change aims in Tehran. Iran, meanwhile, has categorically ruled out any ceasefire, citing its obligation to defend sovereignty and maintain deterrence.

This volatile mix of military action and diplomatic urgency risks engulfing the broader Middle East. The UAE's outspoken warning reinforces a critical message: without measured restraint and coordinated conflict‐resolution efforts, the crisis could transcend national borders and spark extended regional conflagration.

