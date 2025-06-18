Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Hockey icon visits Russian Federation Council

Hockey icon visits Russian Federation Council


2025-06-18 04:09:28
(MENAFN) Alexander Ovechkin, the celebrated Russian ice hockey star and captain of the NHL’s Washington Capitals, paid a visit to the Federation Council—the upper chamber of Russia’s parliament—on Wednesday during his off-season break. The 39-year-old athlete, who recently made history by surpassing the NHL’s all-time goal record, was warmly received by lawmakers.

A video shared by the Federation Council featured Chairwoman Valentina Matvienko welcoming Ovechkin, who gifted her a signed Capitals jersey. Matvienko praised Ovechkin's commitment to hockey and his role in motivating young athletes. When asked about the key to his success, Ovechkin pointed to consistent hard work.

Ovechkin’s team was knocked out of the Stanley Cup playoffs last month after a second-round defeat to the Carolina Hurricanes. His agent, Gleb Chistyakov, said Ovechkin will spend a month abroad following his Moscow trip.

The hockey legend broke Wayne Gretzky’s long-standing goal-scoring record on April 6 at UBS Arena by netting his 895th goal, ending the season with a total of 897. The achievement was celebrated internationally—Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the milestone as a global gift to hockey fans, while former US President Donald Trump hailed Ovechkin as both a top-tier athlete and a gentleman.

Ovechkin’s wife, Anastasia Shubskaya, has previously stated that their family plans to return to Moscow after his contract with the Capitals concludes following the 2025–26 season.

MENAFN18062025000045015687ID1109688897

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search