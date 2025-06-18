403
Hockey icon visits Russian Federation Council
(MENAFN) Alexander Ovechkin, the celebrated Russian ice hockey star and captain of the NHL’s Washington Capitals, paid a visit to the Federation Council—the upper chamber of Russia’s parliament—on Wednesday during his off-season break. The 39-year-old athlete, who recently made history by surpassing the NHL’s all-time goal record, was warmly received by lawmakers.
A video shared by the Federation Council featured Chairwoman Valentina Matvienko welcoming Ovechkin, who gifted her a signed Capitals jersey. Matvienko praised Ovechkin's commitment to hockey and his role in motivating young athletes. When asked about the key to his success, Ovechkin pointed to consistent hard work.
Ovechkin’s team was knocked out of the Stanley Cup playoffs last month after a second-round defeat to the Carolina Hurricanes. His agent, Gleb Chistyakov, said Ovechkin will spend a month abroad following his Moscow trip.
The hockey legend broke Wayne Gretzky’s long-standing goal-scoring record on April 6 at UBS Arena by netting his 895th goal, ending the season with a total of 897. The achievement was celebrated internationally—Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the milestone as a global gift to hockey fans, while former US President Donald Trump hailed Ovechkin as both a top-tier athlete and a gentleman.
Ovechkin’s wife, Anastasia Shubskaya, has previously stated that their family plans to return to Moscow after his contract with the Capitals concludes following the 2025–26 season.
