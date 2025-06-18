403
Wall Street Slides as Israel, Iran War Intensifies
(MENAFN) American equity benchmarks finished lower on Tuesday while investors monitored the fifth straight day of fighting between Israel and Iran and weighed an outspoken threat from President Donald Trump toward the Iranian supreme leader.
The blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.7 percent, surrendering 299.29 points to conclude at 42,215.8.
The tech focused Nasdaq Composite retreated 0.91 percent to 19,521.09, and the broad based S&P 500 eased 0.84 percent, ending at 5,982.72.
Tensions in the Middle East have mounted since Friday, when Israeli warplanes struck a variety of Iranian targets—including military and nuclear installations—provoking Tehran to answer with its own barrage.
Israeli officials report at least 24 fatalities and several hundred injuries from Iranian missile fire, whereas Iran claims the Israeli assault has killed no fewer than 224 people and wounded more than 1,000.
Speaking on Tuesday, Trump declared that Washington knows "exactly" where Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is located, adding that the leader is safe "for now" but cautioning that "our patience is wearing thin."
In a social media post he wrote: "We know exactly where the so called 'Supreme Leader' is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there - We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now," the former president said.
"But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"
