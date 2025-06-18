UNHCR To Cut Around 3,500 Jobs Worldwide
The figure is in line with that articulated by HCR union representatives a few weeks ago. In total, almost half of the senior management positions at the Geneva headquarters and around the world will be eliminated.
+ Swiss budget cuts increase pressure on International Geneva
Some offices are being downsized or closed. The UN agency estimates that staff costs will be cut by around 30%.
“We will concentrate our efforts on activities that have the greatest impact for refugees,” says High Commissioner Filippo Grandi.
International Geneva has been hit hard by cuts from several donors, especially the United States. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has announced up to 7,000 job cuts. The World Health Organization (WHO) has halved the number of its departments.
