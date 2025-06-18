Swiss Want Strong Army And Closer Ties With NATO
-
Français
fr
Les Suisses veulent une armée forte et un rapprochement avec l'OTAN
Original
Read more: Les Suisses veulent une armée forte et un rapprochement avec l'OTA
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
This year, 81% (compared with 80% in 2024) of the 2,091 people surveyed are just as pessimistic about the global political situation as they were in 2024, the defence ministry said in a press release on Monday.
The participants in the study are also less optimistic than last year about Switzerland's future (69% in 2025 compared with 79% in 2024).
+ Switzerland and NATO: just flirting or the start of a wild marriage?
Among those questioned, 80% consider the army to be necessary or even indispensable, while 90% are in favour of a“very well trained” army and 74% of a“fully equipped” army.
A slight majority of the population (53%) is in favour of closer ties with NATO, and 32% of those questioned are in favour of Switzerland joining this organisation.
Translated from French by DeepL/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ...Popular Stories More Demographics Flat-hunting in Switzerland's cheapest and most expensive municipalities Read more: Flat-hunting in Switzerland's cheapest and most expensive municipalitie
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- FXIFYTM And Weforest Partner Again To Tackle Deforestation In 2025
- SBI VEN CAPITAL INVESTS €1 MILLION IN COLOSSUS DIGITAL's BRIDGE ROUND
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
CommentsNo comment