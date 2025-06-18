Swiss Want Strong Army And Closer Ties With NATO

Français fr Les Suisses veulent une armée forte et un rapprochement avec l'OTAN Original Read more: Les Suisses veulent une armée forte et un rapprochement avec l'OTA

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Swiss population is in favour of compulsory military service and closer ties with NATO. These are the findings of the "Security 2025" study published by the Swiss Military Academy (ACAMIL) and the Center for Security Studies (CSS) at the federal technology institute ETH Zurich. This content was published on June 17, 2025 - 14:26 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

This year, 81% (compared with 80% in 2024) of the 2,091 people surveyed are just as pessimistic about the global political situation as they were in 2024, the defence ministry said in a press release on Monday.

The participants in the study are also less optimistic than last year about Switzerland's future (69% in 2025 compared with 79% in 2024).

Among those questioned, 80% consider the army to be necessary or even indispensable, while 90% are in favour of a“very well trained” army and 74% of a“fully equipped” army.

A slight majority of the population (53%) is in favour of closer ties with NATO, and 32% of those questioned are in favour of Switzerland joining this organisation.

