Trust In Swiss News Is Rising, Reuters Report Shows
-
Deutsch
de
Vertrauen in Nachrichten in der Schweiz nimmt wieder zu
Original
Read more: Vertrauen in Nachrichten in der Schweiz nimmt wieder z
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The Swiss public broadcaster enjoys the most trust, followed by subscription newspapers, the report found. Tabloid media and new digital offerings receive less trust, it said on Tuesday.
Trust is particularly high in German-speaking Switzerland (49%), and in French-speaking regions (40%). This puts Switzerland above the global average (40%). In previous years, confidence had fallen for three years in a row.
There is little trust in AI-supported news, however. Only a quarter of respondents are interested in AI functions such as automatic summaries or translations. Younger people under the age of 35 show greater interest in chatbots and personalised reading styles than older users.More More 20 Minuten: last Swiss free daily to stop being printed
This content was published on Jun 17, 2025 From the end of the year, there will no longer be a daily free newspaper in Switzerland: the TX Group is discontinuing the print version of“20 Minuten”. Up to 80 full-time positions are to be cut in the editorial and publishing departments.Read more: 20 Minuten: last Swiss free daily to stop being printe
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- FXIFYTM And Weforest Partner Again To Tackle Deforestation In 2025
- SBI VEN CAPITAL INVESTS €1 MILLION IN COLOSSUS DIGITAL's BRIDGE ROUND
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
CommentsNo comment