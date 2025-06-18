Trust In Swiss News Is Rising, Reuters Report Shows

Deutsch de Vertrauen in Nachrichten in der Schweiz nimmt wieder zu Original Read more: Vertrauen in Nachrichten in der Schweiz nimmt wieder z

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Trust in the news has increased in Switzerland, according to the Reuters Institute Digital News Report 2025. Almost half (46%) of adults who took part in a recent survey said they generally trusted Swiss news, up 5% compared to last year. This content was published on June 18, 2025 - 09:30 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

The Swiss public broadcaster enjoys the most trust, followed by subscription newspapers, the report found. Tabloid media and new digital offerings receive less trust, it said on Tuesday.

Trust is particularly high in German-speaking Switzerland (49%), and in French-speaking regions (40%). This puts Switzerland above the global average (40%). In previous years, confidence had fallen for three years in a row.

There is little trust in AI-supported news, however. Only a quarter of respondents are interested in AI functions such as automatic summaries or translations. Younger people under the age of 35 show greater interest in chatbots and personalised reading styles than older users.

