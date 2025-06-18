Art Basel 2025 Registers Numerous Million-Dollar Sales On First Day

Deutsch de Zahlreiche Millionen-Verkäufe am ersten Tag der Art Basel 2025 Original Read more: Zahlreiche Millionen-Verkäufe am ersten Tag der Art Basel 202

This content was published on June 18, 2025 - 09:46

This year's list of sales on the first day was topped by a painting by British artist David Hockney, which sold for between $13-17 million (CHF10.6 million-14 million).

The work entitled Mid November Tunnel from 2006, offered by Annely Juda Fine Art in London, went to a private collection, according to the Art Basel Sales Report, which lists galleries' transactions.

One of the most successful galleries was once again the Zurich gallery Hauser & Wirth. It announced seven million-dollar sales, including two paintings by Mark Bradfort for $3.5 million each, two paintings by George Condo for $2.45 million each, and a sculpture by Louise Bourgeois for $1 million.

