Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Art Basel 2025 Registers Numerous Million-Dollar Sales On First Day

Art Basel 2025 Registers Numerous Million-Dollar Sales On First Day


2025-06-18 04:08:16
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Galleries at the prestigious Art Basel fair in Switzerland have registered numerous million-dollar sales on the first preview day on June 17. This content was published on June 18, 2025 - 09:46 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Deutsch de Zahlreiche Millionen-Verkäufe am ersten Tag der Art Basel 2025 Original Read more: Zahlreiche Millionen-Verkäufe am ersten Tag der Art Basel 202

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

This year's list of sales on the first day was topped by a painting by British artist David Hockney, which sold for between $13-17 million (CHF10.6 million-14 million).

The work entitled Mid November Tunnel from 2006, offered by Annely Juda Fine Art in London, went to a private collection, according to the Art Basel Sales Report, which lists galleries' transactions.

One of the most successful galleries was once again the Zurich gallery Hauser & Wirth. It announced seven million-dollar sales, including two paintings by Mark Bradfort for $3.5 million each, two paintings by George Condo for $2.45 million each, and a sculpture by Louise Bourgeois for $1 million.

More More Art Basel keeps its lead as art fairs go corporate and scramble for markets

This content was published on Jul 19, 2024 As the leading art fairs incorporate into big holdings and expand on a planetary scale, are smaller fairs being squeezed out of existence?

Read more: Art Basel keeps its lead as art fairs go corporate and scramble for market

MENAFN18062025000210011054ID1109688877

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search