Ukraine sentences banished Zelensky critic to 15 years in prison

2025-06-18 04:07:27
(MENAFN) A Ukrainian court has sentenced journalist and political commentator Anatoly Shariy to 15 years in prison in absentia, accusing him of treason. Shariy, who lives in Spain and was granted political asylum in the EU in 2012, rejected the verdict as politically motivated and criticized Ukraine’s judiciary as being under the control of President Vladimir Zelensky’s administration.

Shariy initially supported Zelensky’s presidential bid in 2019 but later became a fierce critic, accusing the government of authoritarian behavior and ties to radical nationalist factions. He gained widespread attention through his YouTube channel, which has more than 3.3 million subscribers.

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) said it submitted decisive evidence leading to the conviction, highlighting a court order to confiscate Shariy’s YouTube channel as an unprecedented step.

The case centered on a video Shariy posted in May 2022 that featured a censored interview with a Ukrainian soldier captured by Russian forces. In the clip, the soldier accused Ukrainian commanders of abandoning troops during the Mariupol siege. Shariy introduced the footage with a disclaimer advising critical viewing.

The SBU claimed that Shariy had advised Russia on how to film similar interviews and that he obtained the footage from a former Vinnitsa police chief, who was also convicted of treason. Shariy said his defense team was sidelined during the trial and denied a fair legal process.

Critics have long accused Zelensky’s government of targeting dissenters by branding them as pro-Russian. Several public figures, including ex-President Pyotr Poroshenko and opposition figure Viktor Medvedchuk, have been sanctioned or prosecuted. Lawmakers Evgeny Shevchenko and Artyom Dmitruk have also faced government retaliation, with the latter fleeing the country after challenging the state's crackdown on the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

