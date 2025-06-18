Morocco Golf Milestone: Asian Development Tour Debuts In Marrakech Khaleej Times

The Asian Development Tour (ADT) is set to debut in Morocco in 2025 with two back-to-back events in Marrakech, marking a significant milestone for golf in the Kingdom.

Under the effective presidency of His Royal Highness Prince Moulay Rachid, the Royal Moroccan Golf Federation (RMGF) has entered into a new three-year partnership with the ADT, the satellite tour of the Asian Tour. The agreement will bring two professional tournaments to the country each year.

The events, co-sanctioned by the Arab Golf Federation and collectively called“Morocco Rising Stars -Marrakech”, will be held from Thursday, June 19-22 at Samanah Golf Club and from June 26-29 at Al Maaden Golf Resort in 2025.

On this occasion, Mustapha Zine, Vice President of the RMGF, stated:“Hosting the Asian Development Tour for the first time marks a new milestone for professional golf in Morocco. Through the Morocco Rising Stars - Marrakech, we are not only offering an international competition platform but also a real opportunity for growth for our talents.

“Moreover, the inclusion of two of our courses in the tour calendar illustrates the recognition of the quality of our infrastructure and golfing ecosystem.” he added:“This new initiative is fully aligned with the high Ddirectives of our President, who aims to make Morocco a true global golf hub, capable of hosting major professional tournaments while supporting the rise of a new generation of Moroccan golfers.”

These events will give up-and-coming Moroccan players a unique opportunity to test their skills against international competition and to progress toward the highest levels of the sport. The tournaments will also serve as a stepping stone to the International Series Morocco, slated for Royal Golf Dar Es Salam in Rabat from July 3-6, 2025.

Cho Minn Thant, CEO of the Asian Tour, said:“In recent years, the Asian Tour has made regular visits to Morocco, and the time has come for the Asian Development Tour to make its first appearance.

“This is a landmark moment, the result of collaboration with key partners such as the Royal Moroccan Golf Federation, the Hassan II Golf Trophy Association, and the Arab Golf Federation. We share their vision of strengthening golf in the region to help shape the next generation of professional golfers.”

“We would also like to thank Samanah Golf Club and Al Maaden Golf Resort, two wonderful new venues our members will enjoy in one of the world's most inspiring cities. The Morocco Rising Stars -Marrakech events mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the Asian Development Tour, one that will open the door to incredible new opportunities.”

With players expected from over 25 nations across Asia, Europe, Africa, North America, and Oceania, these two summer events promise to be highlighted on the golf calendar - further strengthening Morocco's reputation as a world-renowned destination for golf, while boosting the local economy, tourism, and sporting life.