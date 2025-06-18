Lords Mark Industries Limited Awarded With Certificate Of Honour For Innovation In Diagnostic Technology At The Navabharat Healthcare Summit 2025
Lords Mark Industries Limited Awarded with Certificate of Honour for Innovation in Diagnostic Technology at the NavaBharat Healthcare Summit 2025
The award was received by Mr. Manav Teli, Executive Director of Lords Mark Industries Limited, during the ceremony held to honor organizations making significant strides in healthcare innovation.
Mr. Manav Teli, Executive Director, Lords Mark Industries Limited with Certificate of Honour for Innovation in Diagnostic Technology at the NavaBharat Healthcare Summit 2025
The Certificate of Honour acknowledges Lords Mark Industries Limited's contributions to the advancement of diagnostic technology, which plays a crucial role in early disease detection, accurate diagnosis, and improved patient care across India's healthcare system.
On the occasion, Mr. Manav Teli, Executive Director, Lords Mark Industries Limited said, "We are deeply honoured to receive this recognition as this award validates our commitment to developing cutting-edge diagnostic technologies that improve patient outcomes and support healthcare professionals in delivering better care. Our team's dedication to innovation and excellence has made this achievement possible, and we remain committed to pushing the boundaries of multiple possibilities in diagnostic technology."
This recognition also underscores Lords Mark Industries Limited's position as a forward-thinking organization dedicated to transforming healthcare through technological innovation.
Lord's Mark Industries operates through key subsidiaries, Lord's Mark Biotech, Lords Mark Microbiotech, Lords Automative and Lord's Mark Insurance Broking Limited (bimaakawach) along with verticals in renewable energy products and paper. Committed to innovation and excellence, the company continues to expand while upholding the highest quality standards. Diversification remains the foundation of Lord's Mark Industries' sustained growth and success. LordsMed, one of the brands of Lord's Mark Industries is making a grand and significant mark in the diagnostic sector.
About Lord's Mark Industries Ltd
Incorporated in 1998, Lord's Mark Industries Ltd. (Lord's) has made impressive growth starting from paper to LED to Renewable energy and making grand in the medical diagnostic industry. Lord's and its subsidiaries have made a mark in Electric Vehicle, Genome Testing, Pharma and Healthcare. Growth through diversification has become the trend setter and has been the cornerstone of success at Lord's.
Website - lordsmark
