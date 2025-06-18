HCBS Developments Receives 'Most Trusted Real Estate Brand Of The Year' At ET Now Realty Conclave & Awards-2025
Vikas Gaur, Col. S.S. Kadyan and Parveen Hooda receives the 'Most Trusted Real Estate Brand of the Year' for HCBS Developments
The award reflects HCBS Developments' commitment to quality, timely delivery, and customer-centric practices that have earned them the trust of thousands of homebuyers, particularly in the luxury housing segments. The group continues to set benchmarks in real estate development with a focus on accessibility, innovation, and sustainable community living.
Speaking on the recognition, Mr. Saurabh Saharan, Group Managing Director, HCBS Developments , expressed, "Being named the 'Most Trusted Real Estate Brand of the Year' is not just an honour, but a responsibility - one we have upheld in every delivery so far. This reflects our core philosophy of delivering not just homes, but the promises that come with them. We are delighted to receive this award and are motivated to remain committed to our ethos. We thank our customers, partners, and teams who are integral to this journey."
Col. S.S. Kadyan, Director, HCBS Developments , who received the awards on behalf of the organisation, added,“Receiving this award is a huge encouragement for us. Our upcoming project on the Dwarka Expressway is an endeavour we're committed to nurturing with utmost care and responsibility, and we're determined to deliver something truly exceptional. This corridor offers immense potential, and we're excited to bring premium, well-planned developments to this location. Trust is the foundation of everything we do, and as India urbanises rapidly, we remain focused on responsible growth and housing solutions that reflect the country's evolving aspirations."
The ET Now Realty Conclave & Awards-2025 serves as a premier platform for recognizing excellence in the real estate sector. By bringing together developers, policymakers, and thought leaders, it fosters collaboration and encourages forward-thinking strategies to shape the future of Indian real estate.
