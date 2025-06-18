HKSTP Teams Up With HKU And CUHK Medical Schools To Showcase Hong Kong's Life & Health Innovations At BIO International Convention

In collaboration with InvestHK, HKSTP joined forces with the LKS Faculty of Medicine at The University of Hong Kong (HKU) and the Faculty of Medicine at The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) for the first time to form a delegation and led 16 prominent life and health technology companies to showcase at BIO 2025 held in Boston, USA.

