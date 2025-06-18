Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
European Bourses Retreat Amid Iran, Israel Conflict

2025-06-18 04:04:58
(MENAFN) European equities finished the week’s second session in negative territory, with traders still fixated on the intensifying Iran Israel confrontation that erupted last Friday.

The broad based Stoxx Europe 600 slid 0.85 percent ( 4.65 points) to end at 542.26.

In Frankfurt, the DAX 40 surrendered 1.12 percent, settling at 23,434.65. London’s FTSE 100 ceded 0.46 percent to 8,834.03.

Paris’ CAC 40 retreated 0.76 percent to 7,683.73, while Milan’s FTSE MIB 30 dipped 1.36 percent to 39,387.22.

Tensions in the Middle East have intensified since Israel carried out air raids on several Iranian targets—spanning military and nuclear sites—on Friday, prompting Tehran to answer with its own strikes.

Israeli authorities report at least 24 fatalities and hundreds of injuries from Iranian missiles.

Conversely, Iran claims 224 deaths and more than 1,000 wounded following Israel’s assault.

Against this backdrop, global markets showed a mixed pattern as participants assessed the risk of a protracted regional crisis and potential disruptions to energy supplies—concerns that likewise pressured European share prices.

