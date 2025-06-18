403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
European Bourses Retreat Amid Iran, Israel Conflict
(MENAFN) European equities finished the week’s second session in negative territory, with traders still fixated on the intensifying Iran Israel confrontation that erupted last Friday.
The broad based Stoxx Europe 600 slid 0.85 percent ( 4.65 points) to end at 542.26.
In Frankfurt, the DAX 40 surrendered 1.12 percent, settling at 23,434.65. London’s FTSE 100 ceded 0.46 percent to 8,834.03.
Paris’ CAC 40 retreated 0.76 percent to 7,683.73, while Milan’s FTSE MIB 30 dipped 1.36 percent to 39,387.22.
Tensions in the Middle East have intensified since Israel carried out air raids on several Iranian targets—spanning military and nuclear sites—on Friday, prompting Tehran to answer with its own strikes.
Israeli authorities report at least 24 fatalities and hundreds of injuries from Iranian missiles.
Conversely, Iran claims 224 deaths and more than 1,000 wounded following Israel’s assault.
Against this backdrop, global markets showed a mixed pattern as participants assessed the risk of a protracted regional crisis and potential disruptions to energy supplies—concerns that likewise pressured European share prices.
The broad based Stoxx Europe 600 slid 0.85 percent ( 4.65 points) to end at 542.26.
In Frankfurt, the DAX 40 surrendered 1.12 percent, settling at 23,434.65. London’s FTSE 100 ceded 0.46 percent to 8,834.03.
Paris’ CAC 40 retreated 0.76 percent to 7,683.73, while Milan’s FTSE MIB 30 dipped 1.36 percent to 39,387.22.
Tensions in the Middle East have intensified since Israel carried out air raids on several Iranian targets—spanning military and nuclear sites—on Friday, prompting Tehran to answer with its own strikes.
Israeli authorities report at least 24 fatalities and hundreds of injuries from Iranian missiles.
Conversely, Iran claims 224 deaths and more than 1,000 wounded following Israel’s assault.
Against this backdrop, global markets showed a mixed pattern as participants assessed the risk of a protracted regional crisis and potential disruptions to energy supplies—concerns that likewise pressured European share prices.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- FXIFYTM And Weforest Partner Again To Tackle Deforestation In 2025
- SBI VEN CAPITAL INVESTS €1 MILLION IN COLOSSUS DIGITAL's BRIDGE ROUND
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
CommentsNo comment