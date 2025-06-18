403
Kremlin confirms Putin caution following Ukrainian drone attacks
(MENAFN) The Kremlin has confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin warned US President Donald Trump of an impending response to recent Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory. According to Trump’s post on Truth Social following their phone conversation on Wednesday, Putin expressed that he would “have to respond” to Ukraine’s drone strikes and other assaults.
