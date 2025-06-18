403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
30 Martyred In Israeli Shelling Targeting Aid Seekers, Homes, Tents In Gaza
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Thirty Palestinian citizens were martyred and dozens were injured as a result of Israeli airstrikes targeting aid seekers, homes, and tents of displaced persons in several areas of the Gaza Strip.
Medical sources said that 11 Palestinians were martyred and about 100 others were injured as a result of the Israeli shelling of people waiting for aid on Salah al-Din Street in the central Gaza Strip at dawn Wednesday.
Six citizens were also martyred and others were injured in a shelling that targeted a house in the Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.
In the southern Gaza Strip, five Palestinians, including three brothers, were martyred and several others were injured as a result of Israeli aircraft shelling the tents of displaced persons in Al-Attar, in Al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis.
In Gaza City, eight citizens were martyred and several others were injured as a result of the Israeli shelling of a house near the Ali bin Abi Talib Mosque in Al-Zeitoun neighborhood, southeast of the city.
The death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip has risen to 55,493, and 129,320 wounded since Oct. 7, 2023.
The Israeli occupation resumed its aggression on the Gaza Strip on March 18, following a two-month halt under a ceasefire agreement that went into effect on Jan. 19. However, the occupation has repeatedly violated its terms, targeting various areas in the Strip, which is facing an unprecedented humanitarian tragedy.
Medical sources said that 11 Palestinians were martyred and about 100 others were injured as a result of the Israeli shelling of people waiting for aid on Salah al-Din Street in the central Gaza Strip at dawn Wednesday.
Six citizens were also martyred and others were injured in a shelling that targeted a house in the Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.
In the southern Gaza Strip, five Palestinians, including three brothers, were martyred and several others were injured as a result of Israeli aircraft shelling the tents of displaced persons in Al-Attar, in Al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis.
In Gaza City, eight citizens were martyred and several others were injured as a result of the Israeli shelling of a house near the Ali bin Abi Talib Mosque in Al-Zeitoun neighborhood, southeast of the city.
The death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip has risen to 55,493, and 129,320 wounded since Oct. 7, 2023.
The Israeli occupation resumed its aggression on the Gaza Strip on March 18, following a two-month halt under a ceasefire agreement that went into effect on Jan. 19. However, the occupation has repeatedly violated its terms, targeting various areas in the Strip, which is facing an unprecedented humanitarian tragedy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- FXIFYTM And Weforest Partner Again To Tackle Deforestation In 2025
- SBI VEN CAPITAL INVESTS €1 MILLION IN COLOSSUS DIGITAL's BRIDGE ROUND
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
CommentsNo comment