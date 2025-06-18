Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
30 Martyred In Israeli Shelling Targeting Aid Seekers, Homes, Tents In Gaza

2025-06-18 04:01:46
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Thirty Palestinian citizens were martyred and dozens were injured as a result of Israeli airstrikes targeting aid seekers, homes, and tents of displaced persons in several areas of the Gaza Strip.
Medical sources said that 11 Palestinians were martyred and about 100 others were injured as a result of the Israeli shelling of people waiting for aid on Salah al-Din Street in the central Gaza Strip at dawn Wednesday.
Six citizens were also martyred and others were injured in a shelling that targeted a house in the Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.
In the southern Gaza Strip, five Palestinians, including three brothers, were martyred and several others were injured as a result of Israeli aircraft shelling the tents of displaced persons in Al-Attar, in Al-Mawasi area of ​​Khan Yunis.
In Gaza City, eight citizens were martyred and several others were injured as a result of the Israeli shelling of a house near the Ali bin Abi Talib Mosque in Al-Zeitoun neighborhood, southeast of the city.
The death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip has risen to 55,493, and 129,320 wounded since Oct. 7, 2023.
The Israeli occupation resumed its aggression on the Gaza Strip on March 18, following a two-month halt under a ceasefire agreement that went into effect on Jan. 19. However, the occupation has repeatedly violated its terms, targeting various areas in the Strip, which is facing an unprecedented humanitarian tragedy.

