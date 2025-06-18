403
UN Secretary-General Condemns Shooting Of Palestinians Seeking Food In Gaza
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the loss of life and injuries among civilians in Gaza, who he stressed were once again being shot while seeking food, reaffirming that this was "unacceptable."
Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General, Farhan Haq, said that the Secretary-General continues to call for an immediate and independent investigation into all these reports and for accountability.
In his daily press conference, Haq said that the basic needs of the Palestinian population in Gaza are immense and remain unmet, noting that Israel has clear obligations under international humanitarian law to authorize and facilitate humanitarian relief for all civilians in need.
He stressed the need to restore immediate, widespread, and unhindered humanitarian access.
He emphasized the need to allow the UN and all humanitarian actors to operate safely and in full respect of humanitarian principles.
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported on Tuesday that health partners reported more than 60 people martyred and more than 280 injured, some seriously, while waiting for aid in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza.
