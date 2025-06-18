Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UN Secretary-General Condemns Shooting Of Palestinians Seeking Food In Gaza

UN Secretary-General Condemns Shooting Of Palestinians Seeking Food In Gaza


2025-06-18 04:01:45
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the loss of life and injuries among civilians in Gaza, who he stressed were once again being shot while seeking food, reaffirming that this was "unacceptable."
Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General, Farhan Haq, said that the Secretary-General continues to call for an immediate and independent investigation into all these reports and for accountability.
In his daily press conference, Haq said that the basic needs of the Palestinian population in Gaza are immense and remain unmet, noting that Israel has clear obligations under international humanitarian law to authorize and facilitate humanitarian relief for all civilians in need.
He stressed the need to restore immediate, widespread, and unhindered humanitarian access.
He emphasized the need to allow the UN and all humanitarian actors to operate safely and in full respect of humanitarian principles.
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported on Tuesday that health partners reported more than 60 people martyred and more than 280 injured, some seriously, while waiting for aid in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza.

MENAFN18062025000067011011ID1109688813

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search