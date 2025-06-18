Gateway To Seoul: Fly Direct From Rome, Paris, Barcelona, Frankfurt, And Zagreb
T'way Air offers two limited–time vouchers until June 30, 2025:
-
€ 70 Early Bird Voucher : valid on bookings of €600 or more, travel period September – March, 2026.
€ 30 Off Voucher : valid on bookings of €500 or more, travel through March 28, 2026.
€ 30 Prior Seat Voucher: valid for advance seat reservations on B777-300ER, valid through March 28, 2026
Plus, passengers entering promo code KOREA2506 at booking will save up to a 10% on any Europe – Seoul routes (actual savings vary with the exchange rate at purchase).
While in Seoul, witness the guard-changing ceremony at Gyeongbokgung Palace in traditional hanbok, browse skincare boutiques and street food stalls in bustling Myeongdong, and learn about Korean history on a DMZ tour. Explore Korea's vibrant energy and charm beyond the capital, from Busan's dynamic port to Jeju's scenic island.
For full flight schedules, voucher terms, and booking details, visit twayair . T'way Air currently serves 50 destinations worldwide and continues to expand its network.
About T'way Air
T'way Air Co., Ltd., headquartered in Daegu, South Korea, is a leading low-cost carrier (LCC) providing affordable and reliable air travel since 2010. T'way Air serves customers across East Asia, Southeast Asia, Central Asia, Oceania, and Europe with a modern fleet of Boeing 737-800s, 737 MAX 8s, Airbus A330s, and Boeing 777-300ERs. T'way Air continues to expand its global network, offering great value to passengers worldwide. For more information, please visit .
