Trump doesn’t disclose details of Netanyahu’s phone call
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump held a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, confirmed by a White House official on Tuesday.
No further details about the conversation were released immediately. This call followed a Situation Room meeting Trump convened with senior national security officials lasting about one hour and 20 minutes, as he considers further actions amid ongoing Iran-Israel exchanges of attacks.
The White House did not provide a readout of the meeting, and Trump did not comment publicly on it via social media.
Earlier that day, Trump stated Washington knows the exact location of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, declaring him “safe for now” but warning that US patience is “wearing thin.”
In a social media post, Trump said:
“We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there – We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”
He later added “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!” in a follow-up post.
These statements came shortly after Trump claimed to have “complete and total control” of Iranian airspace.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed on Monday that the US has deployed additional military assets to the Middle East, describing the move as “defensive,” though speculation remains about possible US involvement alongside Israel’s military efforts.
