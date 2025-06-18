Energy Consulting Market Worth $26.36 Billion By 2032 - Exclusive Report By Coherent Market Insights
|Event
|Description and Impact
|Global Push for Net-Zero Targets Ahead of COP30
|
|Influx of Green Energy Investments under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) & EU Green Deal
|
|Rapid Expansion of AI-Driven Energy Management
|
Competitor Insights
Key companies listed in the energy consulting market report:
- Accenture plc Deloitte Consulting LLP Wood Mackenzie McKinsey & Company Navigant Consulting, Inc. IHS Markit Ltd. Boston Consulting Group (BCG) Golder Associates KPMG International RINA S.p.A. Ecofys (a Navigant company) Jacobs Engineering Group Eversheds Sutherland SgurrEnergy (a Wood Group company) Enviros Consulting Ltd.
Key Developments
In March 2025, Eversheds Sutherland partnered with Marc Van Beuge with the aim to boosting its energy offerings. Marc will help the company in energy and industry related projects, regulatory advice, and commercial contracting.
In August 2024, Accenture acquired Boslan, a prominent engineering and consulting firm, to bolster its offerings in net-zero infrastructure projects.
Market Segmentation
Service Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)
- Advisory Services Management Consulting Technical Consulting Regulatory Consulting
End-use Industry Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)
- Power Generation Oil & Gas Renewable Energy Utilities
Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)
- North America
- U.S. Canada
- Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America
- Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe
- China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific
- GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East
- South Africa North Africa Central Africa
