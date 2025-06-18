Trenette Market Size To Reach $245.7 Million, By 2035 At 6.3% CAGR

Trenette Market

Trenette market was valued at $118.2 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $245.7 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2035.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The growth of the trenette market is driven by several factorssuch as rise in global appreciation for authentic Italian cuisine and increase in preference for premium, artisanal pasta made from high-quality ingredients. Moreover, consumers have become more health-conscious, which has led to rise in demand for organic, whole wheat, and gluten-free variants of trenette. Also, surge in home cooking trends, influenced by food bloggers, celebrity chefs, and social media, has fueled interest in specialty pasta varieties like trenette. Furthermore, the restaurant and foodservice industry has increased emphasis on regional Italian dishes, which has boosted the demand for trenette, particularly in high-end dining and fine casual restaurants.Request Sample Pages:The traditional trenette segment held the largest market share in 2023By type, the traditional trenette segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for three-fifth of the trenette market, owing to its strong cultural significance in Italian cuisine and widespread consumer preference for authentic pasta experiences. It is made from high-quality durum wheat semolina. Traditional trenette is favored for its firm texture and ability to hold sauces, making it a staple in classic dishes like tenette al Pesto. In addition, the well-established presence of traditional pasta brands in retail and foodservice channels ensures high availability and consumer trust. Rise in demand for premium, non-GMO, and organic pasta has further reinforced the dominance of the traditional segment.Buy this Complete Report (253 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:The retail stores segment held the largest market share in 2023By distribution channel, the retail stores segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for more than half of the trenette market, due to its widespread consumer reach and convenience. The supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty grocery stores offer a diverse range of trenette products, from traditional to organic and gluten-free variants, making it easy for consumers to access their preferred choices. In addition, retail stores provide an in-store shopping experience where consumers are able to physically examine product quality, compare brands, and take advantage of discounts or promotional offers. The strong presence of established pasta brands in retail chains has further driven sales, as consumers trust and prefer buying from well-known supermarkets and grocery stores. Moreover, rise of premium and gourmet sections in retail outlets has expanded the availability of artisanal trenette, catering to both mass-market and niche consumer demands.The household consumption segment held the largest market share in 2023By application, the household consumption segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for more than two-third of the trenette market, owing to rise in preference for home-cooked meals and widespread popularity of Italian cuisine in daily diets. Consumers are opting for high-quality, traditional pasta like trenette to prepare authentic dishes such as Trenette al Pesto. The demand for such authentic dishes is driven by health consciousness and the desire for fresh & preservative-free meals. The rise of food influencers, cooking shows, and online recipes has further encouraged homemade pasta preparation, boosting demand in households. In addition, affordability and easy availability of trenette in retail stores, supermarkets, and online platforms has made it a staple pantry item for families, contributing to the segment growth.Europe to maintain its leadership status during the forecast periodBy region, Europe held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for more than two-fifth of the trenette market, due to its deep-rooted culinary heritage of Europe particularly in Italy, where trenette pasta originates. The demand for trenette pasta in Italy, France, and Germany is strong as they are among the highest pasta-consuming nations. Also, Europe is home to some of the world's largest pasta producers, including Barilla, De Cecco, and La Molisana, ensuring a well-established supply chain and efficient production. The region has also seen rise in demand for premium, organic, and artisanal pasta, with trenette fitting into this trend due to its high-quality durum wheat semolina composition. Furthermore, Italy's dominance in global pasta exports has strengthened Europe's market position, as trenette is included in its diverse pasta offerings. This combination of cultural significance, high consumption rates, strong production capabilities, and export dominance has solidified Europe's leadership in the trenette pasta market.Enquiry Before Buying:Leading Market Players: -Lucchi e Guastalli srlMade by Mama USGourmet & Lifestyle BrandsPastificio FaellaPastificio ArtigianaleBarilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A.Pasta BerrutoPesto FiorePasta BossolascoPastificio ChelucciThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the trenette market. These players have adopted strategies such as product approval to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive scenario.

