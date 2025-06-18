Exosome Diagnostic And Therapeutic Market To Reach $2.9 Bn Opportunity By 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of 29.4%

Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market, by Application

PORTLAND, IN, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report, the global exosome diagnostic and therapeutic industry was estimated at $224.34 million in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $2.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 to 2030.Increase in use of multifunctional property of exosome therapy for chronic heart failure, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and cancer drive the growth of the global exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market. On the other hand, rise in demand for drug therapies and surge in R&D activities in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical fields supplement the market growth even more. Moreover, surge in potential application of exosomes in cancer diagnosis and development of translational precision medicines are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.Download Sample PDF at:Exosome diagnostic and therapeutic products are the medical instruments, which imply in the exosome-based research activities, used primarily in the investigation of various diseases, such as cancer and cardiac diseases, and others. The adoption of exosome instruments is increased among the healthcare and research professionals. The healthcare and research professionals provide immediate direction for the accurate diagnosis of diseases. In addition, technological advancements in the exosome isolation instruments attract end users to adopt the instruments for the isolation of micro and nanovesicle from the various types of body fluids.Segments OverviewThe exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market is segmented into application, product, end user, and region. By application, the market is bifurcated into diagnostic and therapeutic. By product, it is classified into instrument, reagent, and software. By end user, the market is categorized into cancer institute, hospital, diagnostic center, diagnostic center, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.By ApplicationBased on application, the diagnostic segment accounted for more than two-thirds of the global exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market share in 2020, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2030. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 29.5% throughout the forecast period, due to rise in incidence of chronic disease and surge in demand for early diagnosis.By ProductBased on product, the instrument segment held nearly three-fifths of the global exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market revenue in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030. This is owing to increase in need for molecular diagnosis and surge in R&D activities for the purpose of diagnosis. The software segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 30.2% from 2020 to 2030. This is attributed to advancements in R&D activities in the healthcare sector and increase in number of key manufacturers across the world.By RegionBased on region, North America held the major share in 2020, generating nearly two-fifths of the global exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market, due to rise in product launches for exosome therapeutics, surge in the presence of key players, and development of R&D activities in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical sector across the province. Asia-Pacific, however, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 30.3% by 2030. Increase in the prevalence of chronic and infectious disorders, growth in health care expenditures, and surge in demand for molecular diagnosis drive the market growth in the region.Ask to Our Industry Expert:Key players in the industryExosome Diagnostics Inc.NanoSomix Inc.Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.Malvern Instruments Ltd.System Biosciences Inc.NX PharmagenAethlon Medical, Inc.Sistemic Inc.Key Benefits for StakeholdersThis report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing market Opportunity.The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.Read More:Defibrillator MarketOstomy Drainage Bags MarketExosome Diagnostic and Therapeutic MarketAbout UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. 