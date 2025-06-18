Global Stents Market Report 2025 Strategic Insights For Companies Seeking Expansion, Growth & Competitive Advantage

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Growth Trajectory Of The Stents Market ?

The stents market is poised to grow from $11.26 billion in 2024 to $11.92 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.9%. Factors driving growth during this period include an increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, an aging population, growing awareness of minimally invasive procedures, rising healthcare expenditures, increasing adoption of drug-eluting stents, and a growing number of angioplasty procedures.

How Fast Will The Stents Market Grow In The Coming Years?

In the next few years, the stents market size is expected to witness strong growth, reaching $14.86 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.7%. This forecasted growth can be attributed to a rise in government healthcare initiatives, increasing prevalence of diabetes, a growing number of high-risk patients, rising demand for customized stents, and increased collaboration between medical device manufacturers and hospitals.

What Is Driving The Stents Market Growth?

The escalating prevalence of cardiovascular disorders are expected to significantly drive the growth of the stents market going forward. Cardiovascular disorders are health issues that affect the heart or blood vessels, reducing the heart's efficiency and circulation. This is mainly due to a lack of physical activity, which can contribute to obesity, high blood pressure, and poor cardiovascular health. Stent placement aids in the management of cardiovascular disorders by maintaining and restoring blood flow in narrowed or blocked arteries, which reduces the risk of heart attacks and other complications.

Who Are The Key Players Operating In The Stents Market?

Major companies operating in this market includes Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Olympus Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Cook Group Inc., and others. These industry leaders are focusing on developing groundbreaking solutions, thereby enhancing efficacy, improving outcomes for patients, and fuelling market growth.

What Major Trends Are Fueling The Growth Of The Stents Market?

Significant trends in this market include technological advancements in stent design, expanding healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets, and increasing use of 3D-printed stents and miniaturized stents for smaller arteries. In August 2022, an Ireland-based medical technology firm, Medtronic plc, launched a novel drug-eluting coronary stent system, the Onyx Frontier, which offers a broad size matrix from 2.0mm to 5.0mm and provides 16% enhancement in deliverability compared to previous generations.

How Is The Stents Market Segmented?

Market Segments: Various Types of Stents Catering to Diverse Needs

The stents market covers:

1 By Product: Coronary Stents, Peripheral Stents, Stent-Related Implants, Biliary Stents, Carotid Stents, Neurovascular Stents

2 By Material: Metallic Biomaterial, Polymer Biomaterial, Natural Biomaterial

3 By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End User

Each of these categories have further subsegments, offering a wide array of stents to cater to varied needs and applications.

How Is The Stents Market Spread Globally?

North America was the largest region in this market as of 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

